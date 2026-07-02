Doctoral student in Innovation Sciences
Högskolan i Halmstad / Högskolejobb / Halmstad Visa alla högskolejobb i Halmstad
2026-07-02
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Halmstad University
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future. Halmstad University
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterized the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programs. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University
School of Business, Innovation and Sustainability
The University consists of four interdisciplinary academies and the current position is located at the School of Business, Innovation and Sustainability (FIH). Here you get to work in a research and educational environment with a focus on sustainable development and entrepreneurship. The school trains future economists, engineers, environmental scientists and biologists. FIH offers education at the undergraduate and advanced level, as well as doctoral education in the field of Innovation Sciences. The research is multidisciplinary and often takes place in co-production with other actors.
Description
We seek a PhD student in Innovation Sciences with the subject focus on Innovations in Energy and Environment
The PhD student will be a central part of the new research project Smart Renewable Energy Systems (SmartRESs) which investigates how to improve the energy flows of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with both photovoltaics (PV), electric vehicles (EVs) and biogas production. The SmartRESs project is part of the Halmstad University ProActS research program, a multidisciplinary research collaboration on sustainability and circularity.
The PhD project is inherently interdisciplinary, uniquely combining innovation science, energy technology, and computer science to study how circular, sustainable, and renewable energy systems can be designed, implemented, and adopted within SMEs. The research project integrates perspectives and methods from all disciplines, and the PhD student is expected to engage in all parts while the exact balance between innovation-oriented and technical work can be adapted to the PhD students background, interests, and competencies. The PhD student will have a supervision team which includes experts from all fields.
For the innovation science perspective, the PhD student will map and describe the value creation potential of SmartRESs in SMEs. This includes investigating barriers, drivers, value intentions, and organizational conditions that affect implementation of SmartRESs, and how the system is perceived and adopted by business managers and decision makers.
For the perspective of energy technology and computer science, the PhD student will develop a model using data from collaborating SMEs to simulate the potential gains from SmartRESs. Furthermore, the PhD student will explore how the system best can be designed and, at a later stage, design a proof of concept together with project partners.
The employment is initially funded for 2 years, making it possible to achieve a Licentiate degree. To pursue a full PhD degree, the candidate and supervisors are obliged to apply for additional external funding.
Eligibility and assessment criteria
Only those who are or have been admitted to third-cycle courses and study programs at a higher education may be appointed to doctoral studentships. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 5).
Specific entry requirements for third-cycle studies in Innovation Sciences are those who have:
completed a second-cycle degree that is relevant to the third-cycle subject Innovations in Energy and Environment (Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 7, Section 40).
completed a second-cycle degree that is relevant to the research project SmartRESs and the third-cycle subject Innovations in Energy and Environment.
Other requirements
The applicant must have:
a Master's degree with technical focus within energy, physics, mechanics, computer science, environmental science, industrial engineering and management, or equivalent.
a good knowledge of spoken and written English.
It is meritorious if the applicant has:
Knowledge of renewable energy systems, energy issues or energy transition.
Experience of digitalization, data analysis, artificial intelligence, machine learning, simulation or digital twins.
Knowledge of innovation, sustainable business development, circular economy or industrial transition.
Experience of programming or analysis tools such as Python, R or equivalent.
It is also good if the applicant has:
Good knowledge of spoken and written Swedish.
Experience of, and a proactive attitude and strong collaboration skills towards cross-organizational and interdisciplinary settings.
Salary
Doctoral students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
How to design your application
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University
Information for International Applicants
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan I Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203), http://www.hh.se/omhogskolan/jobbahososs.2064.html
Kristian IV:s väg 3 (visa karta
)
301 18 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Halmstad University, Akademin för ekonomi, teknik och naturvetenskap Jobbnummer
9988225