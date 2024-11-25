Doctoral student in Health and Lifestyle
Högskolan i Halmstad / Högskolejobb / Halmstad Visa alla högskolejobb i Halmstad
2024-11-25
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterized the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programs. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
This is a full-time position for a period of four years to a PhD degree (extended with one year after one year, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). Since the employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of fulltime, the position is extended with the same amount of time as the teaching activities.
School of Health and Welfare (HOV)
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Health and Welfare (HOV). Your future colleagues at HOV are innovative social actors for health and welfare. The school has approximately 120 employees and consists of three departments, the department of Health and Sport, the department of Health and Care and the department of Society and Welfare. HOV offers education at the undergraduate and advanced level, as well as postgraduate education in the field of health and lifestyle. The research within the academy is multidisciplinary with the goal of being value-creating and contributing to a good life in an equal and sustainable society.
Read more about https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/schools/school-of-health-and-welfare.html.
Description
The doctoral project is performed in collaboration with Arsenal Football Club, The Swedish Ice Hockey Association, and Edinburgh Napier University. The project aims to generate high-quality scientific evidence to create practical guidelines for structuring and delivering tactical sessions within elite sports. The goal is to achieve optimal learning, retention of information, and most importantly, transfer to the pitch/ice. The position will be located within the Health and sports department.
Qualifications
The doctoral student is admitted to the doctoral programme subject Health and Lifestyle.
We are looking for a candidate with the following qualities, interests and background:
- A master's degree (research) in sport science or other field relevant to the research area.
- Prior research experience.
- Strong analytical skills and critical thinking.
- The ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
- Prior experiences in elite sports.
- Good communication skills and an excellent command of spoken and written English.
Only those who are or have been admitted to third-cycle courses and study programs at a higher education may be appointed to doctoral studentships. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5 Section 5).
Salary
Doctoral students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html.
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organization. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about http://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html.
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea what we have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit:https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/international-staff-support.html Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2024/366". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203) Arbetsplats
Halmstad University, Akademin för hälsa och välfärd Kontakt
Marie Lydell, Head of Department +4672-9773570 Jobbnummer
9027801