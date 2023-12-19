Doctoral student in environmental Science
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Doctoral position in environmental Science
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that stretch from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments we study different levels of biological organisation from genes, individuals, and populations, to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics, and combinations of these fields to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
Project description
Arctic and alpine regions are at risk, with temperatures increasing much faster in these regions than the global average. However, we are only beginning to understand the consequences of this rapid change for tundra ecosystems. The overall aim of this PhD project is to understand how an altered climate will impact tundra ecosystems, and how these changes might feedback to the global climate. The PhD student will use existing as well as collect new carbon flux, vegetation, and soil data to explore how future climate conditions with altered temperatures and precipitation influences the carbon cycling, and soil and vegetation dynamics. The work will be connected to the International Tundra Experiment (ITEX) with long-term climate field manipulation in tundra ecosystem and is linked to ongoing synthesis on carbon fluxes as well as new precipitation treatments. In addition, the outcome of the project will contribute to our understanding of which environmental conditions that influence Arctic vegetations and soils, and how future climate scenarios (including changing growing seasons) can alter the terrestrial Arctic nutrient balance. The project will involve a combination of field work at multiple Arctic locations as well as laboratory work, with a potential for both microbial aspects as well as computational work.
The student will be hosted in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences under the supervision of Dr. Mats Björkman and be connected to Alpine and Polar Ecology group. There will be ample opportunity for collaboration with other researchers in the Biological & Environmental Sciences and Earth Sciences departments at the University of Gothenburg, as well as Umeå University and other collaborators within the International Tundra Experiment network. The project is linked to the strategic research area BECC (Biodiversity and Ecosystem services in a Changing Climate;), which also hosts a research school that will be open for the recruited PhD student: ClimBEco .
Duties
The main task is to conduct the PhD thesis work under supervision, which includes development of the PhD student's methodological experience, analytical skills, as well as theoretical depth and breadth. Techniques used within the project include the measurement of greenhouse gas fluxes, soil, and vegetation analysis, and possibly quantitative ecology (e.g., meta-analysis) and molecular methods. The studies will be conducted both in the field (e.g. northern Sweden, Greenland, Svalbard, Canada or another alpine and Arctic locations) and in laboratory environment. Specific research topics associated with the research project include Arctic ecology, biogeochemistry, global change ecology, and ecophysiology.
Education at third-cycle level comprises four years of full-time study, and leads to a doctoral degree. As part of your employment as a doctoral student, you may have departmental duties corresponding to up to 20 % of full-time employment, distributed throughout your study period. Departmental duties usually consist of teaching at first- and second-cycle levels, but may also include research and administration.
Eligibility
Education at third-cycle level requires general eligibility and, where appropriate, specific eligibility as set out in the general syllabus for the subject.
The general eligibility requirements for education at third-cycle level are:
• having completed a degree at second-cycle level, or
2. the fulfilment of course requirements totalling at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, or
• the acquisition of equivalent knowledge in some other way, either in Sweden or abroad.
To meet the specific entry requirements for third-cycle studies, applicants must:
• have a second-cycle (advanced-level) degree in a relevant* subject area in the natural sciences, or
• have completed studies for at least 60 higher education credits at a second-cycle level in relevant subject areas in the natural sciences, or
• have completed a corresponding programme of relevance to the planned third-cycle programme, in Sweden or in another country, or have equivalent qualifications.
*Relevant subject for the planned third-cycle education is environmental science.
For more information and application
You can apply to be admitted for education at third-cycle level via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal.
It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: 19th of january 2024
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
