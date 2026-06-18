Doctoral student in developing PEM fuel cells by multiscale modeling
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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Do you want to use advanced simulation methods to understand and improve the performance of fuel cells? Join Chalmers and contribute to atomistic modelling of catalytic reactions to enhance the stability of proton-exchange membrane fuel cells.
About us
Chemical Physics develops sustainable energy systems by using heterogeneous (electro) catalysis for alternative fuel production, emission control, energy storage, and fuel cells. The research is interdisciplinary with strong connections between fundamental and applied science. Chemical Physics is a dynamic and international environment that strives for scientific excellence through teamwork and combined theoretical and experimental efforts. The theoretical activities at Chemical Physics focus on electronic structure calculations within the density functional theory together with mean-field modeling and Monte-Carlo simulations for reaction kinetics. By linking quantum mechanical calculations with kinetic modeling, it is possible to bridge both length and time scales.
About the research project
Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) convert the chemical energy in hydrogen to electrical energy. The main parts of a PEMFC are the anode, cathode and electrolyte. The reactions at the anode and cathode electrodes are catalyzed by metal nanoparticles on carbon. A current issue for large scale implementation of the PEMFC technology is long-term stability.
The project will use atomistic first principles methods to understand the governing mechanism for fuel cell degradation. Increased understanding of the governing processes will provide information on how catalysts could be improved and how the system should be operated to minimize degradation. The project is a collaboration between Volvo Technology AB and Chemical Physics at Chalmers.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in in Physics, Chemistry or Materials Science*
Background in quantum mechanics, thermodynamics and statistical mechanichs
Documented experience in programming
Strong interest in atomistic modeling of surface reactions
Good communication skills in written and spoken English
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in atomic scale modeling
Experience from modeling reaction kinetics
Experience in python programming
What you will do
Perform research in the project
Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Materials Science or Physics (https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/graduate-schools/
)
The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/about-doctoral-studies/.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 16
For questions, please contact:
Henrik Grönbeck
Professor
email: ghj@chalmers.se
, Phone:+46702862459
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez – forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9970506