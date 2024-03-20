Doctoral student in Computer Science, machine perception and learning
2024-03-20
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology is offering a PhD position in Computer Science. The position is expected to conclude with a doctoral degree.
The PhD student will be affiliated with the research Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS, oru.se/aass), which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and computer vision.
Project Description
The focus of the project is machine learning and artificial intelligence for computer vision and robotic perception.
The project looks at how investigates how robots and autonomous systems can learn adaptively to successfully operate in changing environments. Real-world environments are constantly changing, and for a robot or autonomous system to operate successfully without human intervention or catastrophic failure, it must have both the capacity to recognise change and the flexibility to adapt its beliefs and behaviours. Furthermore, autonomous systems must have the ability to explain and justify their decisions and actions. The goal of this project is to develop robust systems by which an autonomous intelligent system can evaluate both its own models of the world, and the current environmental conditions, to provide confident and explainable predictive models.
The project is part of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/.
The PhD students will belong to the graduate school within WASP. The graduate school within WASP is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/graduate-school/
The successful candidate should show strong and independent problem solving and critical analytical abilities. Furthermore, the candidate should have good interpersonal and cooperative skills. Fluent spoken and written command of English is essential, while knowledge of Swedish is not necessary. Having courses, a thesis or publications in digital image processing, computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, or robotics, is a merit.
The program, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/
Information
For more information on the programme and the position, please contact Dr. Stephanie Lowry (stephanie.lowry@oru.se
), Prof. Amy Loutfi (amy.loutfi@oru.se
), Prof. Lars Karlsson (lars.karlsson@oru.se
) or head of subject Martin Magnusson (martin.magnusson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• The form Application for/decision on admission to research studies
• CV
• Copies of your original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's degree
• Copies of your original certificate and official transcript for Master's degree
• Degree project/independent project
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
• Description of research interests - detailing the field of research you are interested in, including, if applicable, theoretical and methodological approaches, and also explaining why you would be a good candidate for the role
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2024-04-19. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
