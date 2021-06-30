Doctoral student in computer science - Örebro universitet - Administratörsjobb (offentlig verksamhet) i Örebro
Doctoral student in computer science
Örebro universitet / Örebro
2021-06-30
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student for the doctoral programme in computer science, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: autumn 2021.
The offered position is part of the new European research and innovation project DARKO, to be coordinated by Örebro University.
Project description
To see the full ad please visit our career site.
Entry requirements and selection
For admission to doctoral studies, applicants are required to meet both general entry requirements and specific entry requirements. In addition, applicants must be considered in other respects to have the ability required to benefit from the programme. For a full account of the entry requirements, refer to the admissions regulations as well as to annex 2 to the general syllabus for computer science.
Applicants meet the specific entry requirements for doctoral studies in computer science if they have been awarded a Degree of Master of Science in Engineering or a one-year Master's degree from a programme within the subject field or related subjects, or if they have received a passing grade of at least 120 credits, including an independent project on the second cycle, in a main field of study of relevance to the computer science field. A person who has acquired substantially corresponding knowledge, in Sweden or abroad, also meets the specific entry requirements.
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, please contact Prof. Achim J. Lilienthal (achim.lilienthal@oru.se) and Dr. Martin Magnusson (martin.magnusson@oru.se) or Head of Unit Prof. Lars Karlsson +46 19303355 (lars.Karlsson@oru.se).
Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
The form Application for/decision on admission to research studies
CV
Certificate on completed higher education courses and study programmes, and if applicable a degree certificate
Degree project/independent project
Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Description of research interests - detailing the field of research you are interested in, including, if applicable, theoretical and methodological approaches (2-5 pages).
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Documents in other languages must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
The application deadline is 2021-08-23. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning tillämpas
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Örebro Universitet
Jobbnummer
5837728
Sökord
