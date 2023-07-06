Doctoral student in Computer Science - Trustworthy Machine Learning
Jönköping AI Lab (JAIL) engages scholars from several scientific fields, conducting multi-disciplinary cutting-edge research on technical, organizational and social aspects of AI.
With researchers from more than 10 countries, JAIL is a truly international environment. JAIL's vision is to develop into a bold, curious and attractive academic center for AI excellence in Sweden.
The position is hosted by the Department of Computing at the School of Engineering, Jönköping University. The main research focus at the department is data-driven AI via machine learning and semantic technologies. The department also offers undergraduate and graduate education, including a master program in AI Engineering. To ensure relevance, a significant part of research and education is carried out in collaboration with industrial partners.
Unleashing the potential of trustworthy machine learning: Join our journey in shaping the future of AI excellence!
Job description
The PhD project is part of an 8-year multi-disciplinary excellence program in applied AI at Jönköping University. Your research focus will be on explainable and trustworthy machine learning, developing new solutions to improve decision support capabilities for human-in-the-loop AI systems.
In this position, you will, as a doctoral student, undertake the following research tasks:
- Develop and evaluate algorithms and methods for trustworthy machine learning, primarily for decision support in industrial organizations.
- Be a part of and contribute to the international research community focusing on explainable and trustworthy AI, in particular aspects relating to fairness, accountability and transparency.
- Evaluate proposed solutions in existing decision-support processes, using both quantitative and qualitative methods.
- Publish in highly ranked scientific conferences and journals.
- Communicate findings and recommendations to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Duties may also involve teaching at bachelor and master level, or participating in outreach projects. Your time will be devoted to your doctoral studies (80%) which include coursework and writing a doctoral thesis. The coursework includes both mandatory and elective courses. The remaining time (20%) is allocated for teaching and administrative tasks. You will also get many opportunities to enhance your teaching skills and for personal development. There is also an opportunity to take courses in pedagogics for higher education.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the position, you have a Master's degree or have achieved at least 240 credits/ECTS, of which a minimum of 60 credits/ECTS must have been achieved at the second cycle level, or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or abroad.
We invite applications from outstanding individuals with solid background in machine learning and data analytics. We are looking for candidates who are committed to developing fair, accountable and transparent AI solutions. We expect you to have proficiency in programming languages such as Python and R.
Jönköping University and School of Engineering has an international focus, which entails that you appreciate working in a multicultural environment and have strong English proficiency for research and teaching tasks, both in writing and orally.
To succeed and thrive in the role, we see it as necessary that you have good collaboration and communication skills, and the ability to finish dedicated assignments/tasks on time. A successful candidate should enjoy and be stimulated by working independently as well as working in teams.
Furthermore, it is considered meritorious to have:
- documented experience of academic research
- documented industrial work experience
- documented experience of AI utilization for decision-support.
For full eligibility requirements for a position as a Doctoral Student at Jönköping University, see:
Information
We offer a full-time employment. The starting salary is 32 400 SEK per month; salaries are set according to the salary scale for PhD students at the School of Engineering, Jönköping University.
The start date of the employment is 2024-01-01 or as agreed upon.
The employment as a doctoral student normally covers five years, of which four years (80%) consist of full-time doctoral studies. The employment is extended annually based on the individual study plan. The salary is regulated according to a special doctoral student ladder. Annual working time for teachers according to the university's collective agreement.
The School of Engineering encourages applications of both female and male applicants. We are actively working for a more balanced distribution between male and female researchers/teachers. We value having an organization made up of diverse skills, experiences, and abilities, which is why we encourage applications from all backgrounds. We are committed to equality and diversity within our organization.
Welcome with your application, no later than 2023-09-15.
Your application is preferred in PDF format through our recruitment system and should include:
- personal cover letter motivating your interest and suitability for the position
- CV
- certificates and PhD diploma
- references
- (Optional) list of publications.
