Doctoral student in Computational Genomics
2026-03-04
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of genomics? We are looking for a Doctoral student to join an exciting project at the intersection of genomics and data science. The successful candidate will develop innovative methods and models to decode the language of the genome and advance our understanding of how genetic variation contributes to complex diseases. The position is based in the Computational Genomics Research (CGR) Lab, within the Data Science and AI division.
About us
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, a joint department of Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, spans the breadth of computing disciplines. Our internationally visible research, strong industry links and diverse environment create a collaborative setting where ideas grow into real impact. At the division of Data Science and AI, we develop data-driven methods and AI solutions that support intelligent decisions across society, advancing machine learning techniques, from foundations to industrial and scientific applications.
The CGR lab conducts research at the cutting edge of computational biology and bioinformatics. We aim to understand human genome variation and evolution across different genomic regions by developing interpretable and efficient methods in comparative pangenomics, leveraging machine learning methods and statistical analysis (https://cgrlab.github.io/research/).
About the research project
This highly interdisciplinary project focuses on studying genetic variation in noncoding regions of the human genome by leveraging evolutionary information and developing models that predict the effects of variants. We tackle this challenge via two main directions: (1) developing efficient pangenomic data structures and evolutionary models, and (2) designing deep learning architectures trained on genomic data. The lab is also open to discussing research projects based on the candidate's strengths.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits*
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Highly proficient in a programming language (C++, Python, Rust, ...).
• Demonstrated experience in one of the following areas, with a willingness to learn one another: (1) genome sequences and omics data, (2) deep learning, and (3) compressed data structures for strings.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Course work in bioinformatic algorithms, data structures and algorithms, and deep learning.
• Experience with workflow management systems (nextflow, Snakemake), SLURM, and bioinformatics tools (aligner, variant caller, samtools, Pysam).
• Experience in mathematical modeling of DNA or protein evolution.
• Hands-on experience with model training (CNNs, transformers, ...) and libraries (TensorFlow, PyTorch).
• Experience in software and method development.
What you will do
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Computer Science and Engineering
• Develop and pursue an independent research project that contributes to or builds upon existing and ongoing research of the group
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with 20% teaching or other departmental duties, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 2026- 05-01
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Sina Majidian, DSAI division (from June), sina.majidian@gmail.com
Professor Richard Johansson, DSAI division, richard.johansson@cse.gu.se
, +46317721887
We look forward to your application!
