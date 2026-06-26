Doctoral student in Chemistry
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2026-06-26
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Örebro universitet i Örebro
, Karlskoga
, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student (PhD student) for the doctoral programme in Chemistry, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: Fall 2026.
Project description
The doctoral student will be part of the research project COAST PFAS – Coastal PFAS Transition Lab for Source Control, Substitution and Governance, a transdisciplinary initiative addressing the spread of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from urban and industrial sources to coastal environments. The project combines environmental analytical chemistry, wastewater and stormwater research, process understanding, and systems perspectives to support preventive and sustainable PFAS management.
The PhD project is connected to the work package PFAS flows from land to sea, which focuses on identifying, mapping, and quantifying PFAS sources and transport pathways in urban water systems and coastal environments. The research will include targeted and non-targeted PFAS analysis in wastewater, stormwater, industrial effluents, and receiving waters. The research will also include the development of sector-specific PFAS fingerprints and mass-balance approaches.
The doctoral student will work with advanced analytical methods including LC-MS/MS, combustion ion chromatography, extractable organofluorine (EOF), oxidation methods for PFAS precursors, and high-resolution mass spectrometry for suspect and non-target screening. The work also includes interpretation of large analytical datasets and integration of results into source-tracking and fate-assessment frameworks.
The project is conducted in close collaboration between IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Chalmers University of Technology, Örebro University, VA SYD, and Malmö City. The doctoral student will be part of an interdisciplinary and international research environment involving analytical chemistry, environmental engineering, and sustainability research. The position involves collaboration with researchers and stakeholders across academia, industry, and the public sector, and parts of the research may therefore be conducted at different research institutions and partner organizations in Sweden and internationally. The successful candidate is expected to actively participate in field sampling campaigns, laboratory work, workshops, and collaborative research activities within the COAST PFAS Transition Lab.
Supervision: The doctoral student will be supervised by Leo Yeung (principal supervisor) and Felicia Fredriksson (assistant supervisor).
The programme and the doctoral studentship
The doctoral programme consists of courses and an independent research project that you will present in a doctoral thesis. The programme concludes with a doctoral degree and comprises 240 credits, which corresponds to four years of full-time study.
Our ambition is for your doctoral studies to be stimulating and purposeful throughout the programme until you have obtained your doctoral degree. A thorough introduction will therefore get you off to a good start and provide a solid foundation on which you can build your studies. As a doctoral student at Örebro University, you will be offered a specially tailored seminar series, covering matters ranging from doctoral programme rules and careers to support during the study period and networking.
The place on the programme is linked to a full-time doctoral studentship for the duration of the study programme, which corresponds to four years of full-time study. More information on doctoral studentships, part-time studies and part-time doctoral studentships can be found in the Regulations Handbook (https://www.oru.se/globalassets/oru-en/education/research-education/regelhandbok-for-utbildning-pa-forskarniva_en.pdf).
The initial salary for a doctoral studentship is SEK 32,300 a month.
Entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety, visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260198
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Leo Yeung (Leo.Yeung@oru.se
), Felicia Fredriksson (Felicia.Fredriksson@oru.se
), or Head of Natural Science unit Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (Ingrid.Ericson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
CV
Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's and Master's degrees
Independent project (degree project)
Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), http://www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2026-08-31. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ORU 2.1.1-04239/2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), https://www.oru.se/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/
Fakultetsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
701 82 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Universitet Kontakt
Enhetschef
Ingrid Ericson Jogsten Ingrid.Ericson@oru.se Jobbnummer
9981968