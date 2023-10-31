Doctoral student in biology
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Doctoral position in biology
At the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences (BioEnv) we have teaching and research activities that stretch from the alpine ecosystem, through forests, cultivated land and streams, all the way into the marine environment. In these environments we study different levels of biological organization from genes, individuals, and populations, to communities and ecosystems. We work within ecology, evolution, physiology, systematics, and combinations of these fields to understand the impact of natural and anthropogenic changes of the environment.
The department is placed at two different localities: in Natrium at Medicinaregatan 7B in Gothenburg and at the Kristineberg marine research station operated by the Marine Infrastructure at the University of Gothenburg. The current employment is based at Natrium at Medicinaregatan 7B in Gothenburg.
General information about being a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg can be found on the university's doctoral student pages. https://medarbetarportalen.gu.se/doktorand/?languageId=100001&skipSSOCheck=true
Project description
The project will assess the species diversity, systematics, taxonomy, and ecological traits of the truffle genus Hymenogaster with a focus on Swedish/Nordic species. The project aims will be reached through field work, microscopy, laboratory work and data analysis. The project will use ecological and morphological data as well as molecular methods. The main supervisor is Henrik Nilsson. Co-supervisors are Ellen Larsson and Mikael Jeppson. The Ph.D. student will have opportunities to collaborate with researchers at the Gothenburg Global Biodiversity Centre GGBC.
Duties
The main task is to conduct the PhD thesis work under supervision, which includes development of the PhD student's methodological experience, analytical skills, as well as theoretical depth and breadth. Techniques used within the project include field work in Sweden and selected countries in Europe, documentation of Hymenogaster specimens, microscopy for species identification, molecular laboratory work, and data analysis. Most of the work will be done in Göteborg, but select European herbaria will be visited for examination of types and other authentic collections. Education at third-cycle level comprises four years of full-time study, and leads to a doctoral degree. As part of your employment as a doctoral student, you may have departmental duties corresponding to up to 20 % of full-time employment, distributed throughout your study period. Departmental duties usually consist of teaching at first- and second-cycle levels, but may also include research and administration.
Eligibility
Education at third-cycle level requires general eligibility and, where appropriate, specific eligibility as set out in the general syllabus for the subject.
The general eligibility requirements for education at third-cycle level are:
• having completed a degree at second-cycle level, or
2. the fulfilment of course requirements totalling at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits must be at second-cycle level, or
• the acquisition of equivalent knowledge in some other way, either in Sweden or abroad.
To meet the specific entry requirements for third-cycle studies, applicants must:
• have a second-cycle (advanced-level) degree in a relevant* subject area in the natural sciences, or
• have completed studies for at least 60 higher education credits at a second-cycle level in relevant subject areas in the natural sciences, or
• have completed a corresponding programme of relevance to the planned third-cycle programme, in Sweden or in another country, or have equivalent qualifications.
*Relevant subject for the planned third-cycle education is biology.
Assessment criteria
The selection of applicants who meet the basic and specific eligibility requirements will be based on the ability to assimilate the education at third-cycle level.
It is a recruitment that the applicants have:
• An M.Sc. in biology, preferably systematic mycology
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
• A documented experience of both independent and team work
Other desirable qualifications are:
• Documented species knowledge of basidiomycetes
• Experience of molecular work and DNA sequence analysis
• Experience of field work and species identification through microscopy
• Experience of digitalization and databasing of biological results and data
For more information and application
You can apply to be admitted for education at third-cycle level via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal.
It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: November 28th 2023.
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
