Doctoral student in Additively Manufactured Bulk Metallic Glasses
2025-10-08
Join us at Chalmers University of Technology for an exciting and excellent Doctoral student journey to contribute to the future of bulk metallic glasses!
About us
This position will be placed at the the Division of Materials and Manufacture and the Department of Industrial and Material science (IMS). The main competencies at IMS are in Human-Technology Interaction, Form and Function, Modeling and Simulation, Product Development, Materials, and Production, as well as in the interaction between these areas. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
At the Division of Materials and Manufacture, we work across the entire value chain - from materials design and processing to machining, mainly of metals. Our expertise spans powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing, and material removal, combined with advanced characterisation techniques. The research is interdisciplinary with strong links to sustainability and is conducted in close collaboration with universities, research institutes, and industry partners. Key initiatives include the National Competence Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal (CAM2) and the Chalmers Centre for Metal Cutting Research (MCR).
About the research project
Bulk metallic glasses (BMGs) are a unique class of materials combining high strength, high elastic limit, and excellent corrosion and wear resistance. They inherit these interesting properties from their amorphous atomic structure, obtained by avoiding crystallization during solidification. However, conventional manufacturing methods limit part size and geometry, restricting their industrial use. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) offers new opportunities to overcome these limitations, but challenges remain such as narrow processing windows and limited plasticity. In the context of the casting and powder metallurgy routes, research has been conducted on the development of BMG composites that leverage the presence of a secondary soft phase to enhance their ductility. In addition, recent advances have proven the feasibility with AM of multi-material printing, in situ alloying, gradient materials and adaptable process parameters.
This PhD project will focus on producing BMGs by AM with improved mechanical performance.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Materials Science, Metallurgy, Mechanical engineering or related field
• Strong interest or experience with Additive Manufacturing
• Knowledge of metallic materials, phase transformation and microstructural characterization
• Problem-solving attitude and team player
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
•
Previous experience with metallic glasses will be considered a strong merit
What you will do
In this PhD project, you will explore how to improve bulk metallic glasses (BMGs) using laser-based additive manufacturing. You will work with advanced techniques such as laser powder bed fusion and laser-directed energy deposition, study how processing affects structure and properties, and benefit from state-of-the-art facilities at Chalmers. Along the way, you will collaborate in a multidisciplinary and international research environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Develop laser-based AM strategies for processing BMGs
• Perform structural and mechanical characterization of the produced materials
• Analyze structure - property relationship
• Disseminate the results through scientific publications and conference presentations
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
For information about the application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than November 9th, 2025.
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
