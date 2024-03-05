Doctoral Research Fellowship (PhD)
2024-03-05
, Solna
Ranplan Group AB (RNP), is seeking to appoint a high-calibre doctoral candidate to join the Marie Skodowska-Curie Doctoral Network 'joInt wireless commuNicaTion and sEnsinG by hologRaphic surfAce TranscEivers' (INTEGRATE).
About the INTEGRATE project
The INTEGRATE project focuses on the theoretical, algorithmic, and architectural foundations of integrated communication and sensing networks, developing the first open access network-level simulator for joint communication and sensing.
Position title: RNP-1 - Ray-tracing simulation environment for RHS-based integrated communication and sensing networks.
Research project: This project aims at developing new ray-tracing modules able to account for the presence of RHSs.
Objectives: Develop a new ray tracing module that accounts for the presence of RHS-based transceivers in large-scale networks.
PhD enrolment: The selected applicant will be enrolled into a Ph.D. program at University of Paris-Saclay, France, while working to the project.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Working Time: Full-time
Duration: Fixed-term (3 years).
Salary: In agreement with the MSCA-DN financial regulations
Secondment: RNP-1 will spend a research stay of 8 months at another partner of the INTEGRATE project. The planned secondment is at University of Paris-Saclay, France.
Job requirements
An undergraduate degree and a postgraduate Master's degree (or equivalent) in information engineering, computer science, electronic or electrical engineering, mathematics, electromagnetics, or a physical sciences subject.
Solid background on communication theory, wireless communications, and signal processing.
Excellent mathematical skills and background (optimization theory is a plus).
High proficiency in Matlab, or similar programming software.
Excellent written and verbal communication, including presentation skills.
Highly proficient English language skills.
Excellent organizational skills, attention to details and the ability to meet deadlines.
Ability to think logically, create solutions and make informed decisions.
Willingness to work collaboratively in a research environment.
Willingness to travel and work across Europe.
Duties and Responsibilities
Undertake postgraduate research in support of the agreed doctoral research project.
Work closely with the academic supervisors to ensure the compatibility of the individual project with the overall goals of the INTEGRATE project.
Present and publish research in both academic and non-academic audiences.
Attend and participate to academic and non-academic conferences, events and seminars.
Attend and participate to all training events and supervisory meetings.
Be seconded to other network partners as necessary to fulfil the grant obligations.
Prepare progress reports and similar documents on research for funding bodies, as required.
Contribute to the delivery and management of the wider program, including attending and participating in program committee meetings.
Actively contribute to the public engagement and outreach activities of the project.
Eligibility requirements
The applicant must be a doctoral candidate (i.e. not already in possession of a doctoral degree at the date of the recruitment).
At the time of recruitment, the researcher must not have resided or carried out their main activity (work, studies, etc.) in the country of their recruiting organization for more than 12 months in the three years immediately prior to the recruitment date. Compulsory national service and/or short stays such as holidays are not taken into account.
Selection Process
The selection and recruitment process will be in accordance with the European Charter and Code of Conduct for the Recruitment of Researchers. The recruitment process will be open, transparent, impartial, equitable and merit-based.
There will be no overt/covert discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or belief, disability or age. To this end, the following selection criteria will be considered:
Curriculum, Academic performance (diplomas, university transcripts, etc.), Research and industrial experience, Awards and fellowships, Publications and patents, Research, leadership, and creativity potential, English knowledge, Other relevant items based on the specific candidate.
The application deadline is 1st April 2024. All applications will be analysed after the application deadline, and the shortlisted candidates will be invited to a teleconference interview. At the end of the selection process, all the applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application.
Disclaimer
By applying for this position, the applicant: Give their consent to circulate their application and personal data within the members of the consortium, declare to fulfil the eligibility requirements defined by above, agree to spend a secondment of at most 8 months in another partner of the INTEGRATE consortium and agree that they will comply with the planned Ph.D. enrolment.
How to Apply
Each application must include:
CV setting out the educational qualifications as well as any additional scientific achievements and publications. The CV must clearly indicate the applicant's vitae name, surname, gender, date of birth, nationality, country of residence in the last three years).
Evidence of English proficiency.
Copy of Bachelor's and Master's certificates.
Copy of Bachelor's and Master's transcripts.
Any additional material useful for the assessment of the candidate (e.g., recommendation letters, research project/statement in agreement with the requirements specified in previous text).
Applications must be submitted according to the following procedure (both steps)
Registration and submission of the application material to the INTEGRATE recruitment website (https://www.ranplanwireless.com/gb/careers/)
Parallel application and submission of the application material to the attention of Dr. Jie Zhang, to be sent to jobs@ranplanwireless.com
