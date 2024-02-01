Doctoral candidate postion in computational toxicology
Department of Animal Biosciences (HBIO) - Pharmacology and Toxicology Unit
HBIO is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences and is responsible for education, research and postgraduate studies in several basic and applied scientific areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, breeding and genetics, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety and One Health. Our research covers everything from livestock, sports and companion animals to laboratory animals and wildlife. Researchers in the department work across the entire range from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the overall structure, function and behaviour of animals and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and disease.
Please visit the following homepage for more information on the Department: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/biomedical-sciences-veterinary-public-health/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Modelling of PFAS substances in human as basis for setting limit values for drinking water and food
Toxicology and Epidemiology
Description:
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals causing world-wide pollution of food and drinking water. Drinking water and edible fish will represent significant exposure sources of PFAS for humans for the coming decades despite current and future legislation against production and use of PFAS. A large fraction of the Swedish population currently exceeds EU's health-based guide-line values (tolerable weekly intake) for the sum of four PFAS (PFAS4) based on immunotoxicity identified as the most sensitive adverse effect in humans - manifested as decreased vaccination antibody responses in toddlers after in utero/breastfeeding PFAS4 exposure.
The Ph.D. project aims to develop toxicokinetic models that describe the relation between lifetime exposure to PFAS from drinking water and fish consumption. The project goal will be to derive age-specific health-based guidance values for these chemicals and to estimate health-based maximum limits for PFAS concentrations in drinking water and fish. The results from the previous steps will be used to develop a user-friendly PFAS calculator with the aim to calculate PFAS intake from serum PFAS concentrations and vice versa. In addition, the developed toxicokinetic models will be used for translating in vitro immunotoxicity testing data to human serum PFAS concentrations related to critical immunotoxic effects underlying the reduced antibody response.
The Ph.D. candidate will be mentored throughout her/his Ph.D. project from an expert team within the fields of toxicology, toxicokinetic modelling, risk assessment and immunology. Supervision will be held regularly and the Ph.D. candidate is supposed to attend topic relevant courses.
Qualifications:
• MSc degree in a relevant subject (toxicology, biology, epidemiology, environmental fields, computational fields, or similar)
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Detailed information regarding English language requirements can be found at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/.
Merits:
• Previous experience in the subject of chemicals in the environment, toxicology, epidemiology or similar areas.
• Previous experience with data analysis and visualization in R or other programming language,
• Previous experience with toxicokinetic modelling (or similar numerical modelling approaches),
• Previous experience working with or/and contributing to peer-reviewed scientific articles and scientific oral presentations,
• A strong work ethic, an interest in science, and the ambition to work as part of a collaborative research team.
• The ability to express yourself well in written and spoken Swedish is meriting.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment 4 years.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Welcome to submit your application with the following components before the deadline at the 15th March:
• A cover letter introducing (maximum 1 A4 page).
• A curriculum vitae (CV)
• Contact details for two professional references, including their names, relationship to the applicant, email addresses, and phone numbers.
• A link to or a copy of your Master's thesis.
• A list of publications, encompassing reports, scientific articles, popular science pieces, or similar, if applicable,
• Copies of your degree certificates.
Selection of applicants will be based on a thorough assessment of their written application. Applicants invited for an interview must provide attested copies of their degree certificate or equivalent, along with transcripts of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Non-Swedish citizens are required to submit an attested copy of the information page of their passport containing their photograph and personal details.
For more insights into the Ph.D. education at SLU, please visit www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
