Doctoral candidate in Health and Care Sciences
2025-02-03
The doctoral project "Supporting Individual Prosthetic Design Preferences (SIP-DP) - development and evaluation of an AI based patient decision aid" will be supported by a grant from the Swedish Knowledge Foundation and will be conducted in close collaboration with industry partners.
The project to be conducted by the doctoral candidate at Jönköping University aims to support shared decision making in consultations between prosthetists and their clients, with a particular focus on aesthetic design of the prosthesis. The project will involve identification of variables with the greatest potential to predict personal design preferences as well as development and testing of a patient decision aid to support shared decision making in the clinical environment.
The project is multidisciplinary involving a research team from the fields of prosthetics and computer science. The doctoral candidate will be under the supervision of Professor Nerrolyn Ramstrand, Professor Maria Riveiro and Dr Mohummad Sobuh.
Job description
This position is tied to working towards a doctoral degree. The doctoral project will be based on empirical data collected by the doctoral candidate at Jönköping University and at rehabilitation facilities in Sweden. Under supervision, you will carry out data collection using both quantitative and qualitative methods and contribute to development of an AI based decision aid, implemented a user-cantered design process.
The doctoral education will be carried out within the framework of the Research School of Health and Welfare at Jönköping University, Sweden, read more here.
Throughout the period of study and in addition to your research, you will be expected to participate in seminars and workshops offered by the Swedish Knowledge Foundation.
Furthermore, the position involves:
- Developing and following an individual study plan while completing 60 credits of doctoral courses.
- Carrying out research, publishing scientific articles, and writing a thesis, which altogether amount to 180 credits.
- Communicating and disseminating research results to different target audiences and sectors, such as research, clinical, and industry fields.
- Publishing research results in well-ranked international journals and presenting at highly recognized international conferences.
- Participation in the Knowledge Foundation's doctoral student program, which includes attending both in-person and online events.
Requirements
To be eligible for this position, you should have a master's degree in a relevant field such as Prosthetics, Physiotherapy, Biomedical Engineering, Product Development, or Computer Science. Students who will complete a master's degree prior to August 2025 are welcome to apply. Fluency in both written and spoken English is essential, while proficiency in written and spoken Swedish is considered a merit.
The ability to work independently is a key requirement, as is the capacity to collaborate effectively within a research team. A curious, adaptable, and innovative mindset is highly valued, alongside the willingness to give and receive constructive feedback.
In addition to these requirements, the following experiences will be considered strong merits for the position:
- prior experience in computer programming
- involvement in a research project
- a background in working with people in a health or social care setting.
Finally, you should be open to traveling to international networking events which provide opportunities to connect with professionals and will help to expand your own, and JU: s knowledge within the field.
Information
The doctoral program comprises four years of full-time research studies.
The doctoral position is full-time starting on 2025-08-18, or as agreed. The employment is regulated in accordance with Swedish government regulations ("Avtal om tidsbegränsad anställning av doktorander vid vissa statliga myndigheter") (in swedish).
Application
We welcome your application, no later than 2025-03-16.
Attachments are preferred in PDF format and should include the following documents:
- A personal cover letter
- Cv
- Attested certificates and diploma
- References
- Master's thesis, advanced level
The School of Health and Welfare is one of four schools within Jönköping University and one of the leading institutions in the country for academic studies in health, nursing and social work. We work across disciplines with a focus on practical applications. You will work in an organization that provides skills development, the opportunities to be involved and to influence your daily work.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterized by internationalization and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit www.ju.se Ersättning
