DOA Compliance Auditor
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
The DOA Compliance Auditor reports to the Head of Independent System Monitoring (HISM) and has broad responsibility for ensuring the compliance with the Design Management System (DMS). You will have additional independent responsibilities towards the Quality Assurance department, through the operational interfaces.
This role presents a challenge and an exciting opportunity to develop, advance and influence the development of "Independent System Monitoring Group" at Heart Aerospace. To achieve this, we value great self-discipline and teamwork.
Your key responsibilities would include but not limited to:
- Support the Design Organisation Approval Process (DOA according to EASA Part-21),
- Prepare/update the related DOA processes/procedures/instructions/forms,
- Monitoring / auditing the entire Design Organisation to ensure the compliance with the Design Organisation Handbook (DOH), related procedures and EASA Part-21 & verifying the technical content of deliverables,
- Planning and execution of internal audits for the Design Organisation, including the follow-up activities to ensure the closure of corrective action plans,
- Planning and execution of supplier/subcontractor audits, including the follow-up activities to ensure the closure of corrective action plans,
- Support process owners in defining corrective actions and verifying the effectiveness of the corrective actions,
- Prepare the audit/surveillance reports and product (project) review reports at milestones in accordance with the DOH & procedures.
Qualifications & Experience
- Graduate degree in aerospace or similar engineering discipline, or equivalent experience,
- Minimum 5 years of experience in quality assurance or ISM (Independent System Monitoring) within an aerospace company environment,
- Working knowledge of EASA Part 21 and AS9100D Quality Management Systems,
- Experience with Part 21 and quality assurance audit planning & execution for aerospace design engineering departments and aerospace design suppliers,
- A strong compliance and detail-oriented mindset,
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English,
- Eagerness to work with others,
- Passion for electric aircrafts and Heart's mission.
The ideal candidate would have
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment,
- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761),
- Working knowledge of EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25,
- Working knowledge of digital auditing techniques.
The position may be filled before the last application date, as we process the applications on an ongoing basis. Welcome with your application today!
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7296596