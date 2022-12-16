Do you want to be part of Defying the Conventional?
The Rainforest is Saab's accelerator and lung for transformative innovation, and you can now be a part of it!
We are now expanding our team and are looking for curious and kind-hearted people with extraordinary talent and determination.
The current expedition (which we call our "projects", since they are much higher risk and more explorative than normal projects) that we have embarked on is focused on developing a service-based autonomous airborne system for saving lives where nothing else can, both in a civil security and a military context. We would love to tell you more about what we are working on, but unfortunately for that you need to become part of our team!
To defy the conventional an exceptional work culture is tremendously important. In The Rainforest we work in cross-disciplinary agile autonomous teams where inclusion and diversity is cherished. Everyone is their own informed captain, with extensive freedom and responsibility to act in the best interest of Saab and The Rainforest without lengthy approval processes. But of course, we expect that you actively seek feedback from your peers, because together we are the smartest!
The priorities in The Rainforest are simple:
* Walk the walk over talk the talk
* Trust people over relying on processes
* Radical transparency over withholding information
* Long-term success over short-term solutions
* Build super teams over heroes flying solo
* 90% in a day over 99% in a year.
Who You Are
You are a person that feels at home in an inclusive and diverse high-performing environment where you always act in the best interest of The Rainforest and Saab. You are deeply passionate about pioneering new technology, business models and markets that will revolutionize the world.
You are a person that can show extraordinary accomplishments from previous job or academic experience. We do not care about your precise education or length of experience as long as you've made a big positive impact in previous roles.
Currently we are looking for people that have made a big impact in the following areas:
* Business Development/Commercial Management
* Integrated Logistic Support
* UX Design
* Backend Design of Cloud Systems
* AI - specifically Computer Vision & Autonomy
* Software Development including DevOps
* Mechanical Design/Stress Analysis
* Production/Industrialization/Automation
* Procurement & Quality
The Application Process
The application process will be conducted in two main steps.
The first step is the reply to this job posting with a CV and a personal letter. We want the personal letter to be formatted as a questionnaire where you answer the following questions, nothing more:
* How do you want to revolutionize the world?
* What is your view on diversity and inclusion?
* What is your greatest career accomplishment and what impact did that accomplishment result in?
* What has been the largest failure in your career so far and what have you learned from it?
* What type of assignments do you enjoy the most at work? What are your favorite hobbies outside work?
Note that the CV and personal letter will be assessed anonymously to assure a fair assessment. Therefore - please do not write your name on the CV or personal letter. However, as usual, please include your contact details in the general application.
The second step in the recruitment process will include interviews, tests and a recruitment day at The Rainforest office in Linköping for the most promising applicants. This recruitment day is expected to take place in the middle of February.
The Details
Employment Type: Full-Time in Linköping, Sweden
Language Requirements: English - Professional level
Citizenship: It is not required to be a Swedish citizen for this role. However, this position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection.
For further questions check out or website: thernfrst.io or/and please contact
Axel Bååthe, Head of The Rainforest
• 46 734 18 78 75axel@thernfrst.io Ersättning
