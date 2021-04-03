Django developer! - HomeQ Technologies AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Django developer!
HomeQ Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-03
Join us in changing the way people rent homes in Sweden!
HomeQ is Swedens largest marketplace for first hand residental rentals - making it easier for tenants and automating work for real estate companies.
We are now looking for a React.js engineer to join one of our build teams based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits
Competetive pay
30 days payed vacation per year
Health benefit, 3000 SEK per year
Work-from-anywhere 50% of the time (100% remote during covid)
New laptop and monitor
You will join forces with a UX designer and a frontend engineer to build & ship full features in cycles of 6-8 weeks of uninterrupted work. You are expected to plan the details of implementation within the build team and depending on the time and complexity of the feature to cut and scope it or extend it to build a well rounded increment to the product.
We are working with React/Redux in the frontend and a Django API in the backend. Surrounding this we have various infrastructure like RabbitMQ, Caching, AWS etc.
You are expected to be able to write python code for the backend and extend our API functionality down to the storage level in a Postgres database or fetching data from Elastic Search Clusters. We are striving for autonomy and a high level of quality within our build teams & engineers to ship well working features every cycle.
What you will be doing
Building the backend part of new features in Python
Take ownership of your tasks and see features through from start to finish.
Work on projects in 6-week build cycles using Shape up methodology.
Joining a full-stack build team consisting of 1 designer and 1 React developer.
What we are looking for in you
Bachelor in Computer Science or related field
3+ years of working experience in relevant technologies
Understanding of Python, Django, PostgreSQL
Initiative taking personality
What would be a bonus for us
Worked with ShapeUp methodology before
Worked with Javascript
Deeper knowledge in Docker, AWS and DevOPs
Our technology stack consists of: Heroku, AWS, Django, NodeJS, ReactJS, Postgres, Redis, RabbitMQ, and many more.
We can offer you to be part of our exciting journey, and give you the opportunity to have real impact on real people.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-03
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-20
Företag
HomeQ Technologies AB
Jobbnummer
5671341
