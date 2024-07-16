Divisional Sheq Manager
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Fagersta Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Fagersta
2024-07-16
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Fagersta
, Örebro
, Nacka
, Kumla
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
DIVISIONAL SHEQ (Safety, Health, Environment and Quality) MANAGER - TOOLS DIVISION
We are seeking a committed Divisional SHEQ Manager to join our team.
This position reports to the Vice President Business Line Operations, with dotted line to Vice President Supply Chain Operations.
Your Mission
Define and drive the global divisional SHEQ strategy, ensuring alignment with the business and Epiroc's overall SHEQ strategy. Develop and execute a roadmap with key initiatives to achieve targets, while building a strong global network with local SHEQ managers to share best practices and learnings across entities.
Monitor and analyze SHEQ performance and compliance within the Division, ensuring necessary improvements are implemented locally. Support process mapping and improvement initiatives to align with organizational goals and meet the requirements of The Epiroc Way, local/global legal standards, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and global sustainability guidelines.
Assist Product Companies, Distribution Centers, and Customer Centers in implementing and improving Management Systems, providing support to meet business needs and certification requirements. Follow up on adherence to policies, and act as a resource for acquisitions and Group Internal audits related to Management Systems. Serve as the ISO internal and external auditing process owner for the division.
Represent the division in the Epiroc SHEQ Council, actively supporting common activities and programs. Participate in Divisional management meetings to present SHEQ performance and propose improvements. Support the implementation and follow-up of SHEQ targets in each Product Company, Distribution Center, and Customer Center.
Coordinate and enhance divisional sustainability reporting, track targets, and prepare reports on SHEQ matters. Develop and execute training programs on safety, health, environment, quality, and sustainability, fostering a culture of adherence to SHEQ standards and best practices. Ensure compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requirements, maintaining accurate and timely reporting in line with regulatory standards.
Your Profile
University degree in Environmental Health, Safety Engineering, or a related field, or proven equivalent experience.
Experience in SHEQ management, preferably within the mining or infrastructure in-dustries.
Familiarity with ISO standards, CSRD and SHEQ-related audits.
Strong communication skills in English both written and verbal are required.
We are looking for an energetic person that is able to showcase a passion for sustainability and a commitment to driving organizational excellence through innovative and sustainable practices.
The ideal candidate shall possess strong leadership and decision-making skills, by being fully autonomous on the daily activities and demonstrating excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
You will have the capacity to adapt to changing environments and work effectively under pressure, and be proactive in identifying and addressing potential risks, and skilled in training and developing staff to meet our SHEQ standards.
Location
The position is ideally located in Sweden close to Fagersta. Locations where larger Epiroc operations are based will also be considered. International travel will be required.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-14. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Hein Duvenage, Acting VP Business Line Operations (hein.duvenage@epiroc.com
),
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
)
Life at Epiroc
We have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73390-42683271". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
8803352