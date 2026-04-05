Divisional Project Manager - Ocean Division
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-05
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Huddinge
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Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
The Project Office at the Ocean Division provides support towards operational efficiency. As Divisional Project Manager you will be part of a team delivering projects with varied scopes that will drive efficiency, enhance the customer experience and help us stand out from the competition.
We believe that the ideal candidate already works for Alfa Laval and is familiar with our ways and systems.
About the job
As Divisional Project Manager, your responsibilities will be split roughly 50/50 between supporting the Ocean Division IT business demand process and driving selected divisional projects, generally related to systems and processes. You can expect a variety of challenging ad hoc tasks; this is a position for someone who enjoys a varied role with an open and evolving scope.
You will report to the VP of Business Development in the Ocean Division and work closely with key stakeholders from the Ocean Division Business and Portfolio Units, with the small divisional team, with Group Digital, and with other IT resources within the Ocean Division and across Alfa Laval.
About you
You are an energetic and ambitious person with an ability to see the big picture. You are structured and enjoy working with systems and process optimization. You have strong networking and communication skills and people find you easy to work with. Stakeholder management is one of your strengths, and you collaborate smoothly with both top management and users/application experts at various levels.
You have experience working with IT and business systems. Experience with the Ocean Division and an understanding of processes and market dynamics in the shipping, maritime, and/or offshore industry is advantageous.
As part of a global organization, excellent spoken and written English is, of course, a prerequisite.
What you can expect
You can expect a dynamic, collaborative, and innovative working environment with a wide, changing, and complex scope. You will not get bored, and staying on the learning curve is both inevitable and a prerequisite. Success in this role will enhance the customer experience we provide and help us differentiate ourselves from the competition.
For more information, please contact
Jon Eriksson, Vice President Business Development,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact
Axel Schäring, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We will review applications continually and encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible but not later than April 19th, 2026.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
As part of Alfa Laval's commitment to a safe and healthy workplace, alcohol and drug testing is applied during the pre-employment process.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642)
Separatornvägen 1, Huddinge (visa karta
)
141 49 HUDDINGE Kontakt
Contact
Alfa Laval regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com Jobbnummer
9838141