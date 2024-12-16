Divisional Project Manager - Marine
2024-12-16
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
As Divisional Project Manager you would be part of a small divisional team working with projects that span across the Marine division. These projects are quite wide ranging in scope, but where we primarily need additional resources are with projects related to business development, processes, footprint assessments, business integration, and various other projects, often linked to our commercial scope and the maritime market.
You will report to the VP Strategic Projects in the Marine Division and work closely with key people from the Marine business units and with the small divisional team., This position is based preferably in Tumba, Stockholm.
About you
You are an energetic and ambitious person with an ability to see the big picture. You have project management skills and experience, you are structured, and you enjoy working in a matrix organization. You have good networking and communication skills and people find you easy to work with. You can prepare crisp presentations and present conclusions in a good way.
You have international experience, preferably in the maritime industry and you have a commercial touch.
As part of a global organization, excellent spoken and written English is of course a prerequisite.
What you can expect
You can expect a working environment that is dynamic, collaborative, innovative and offers a very wide, changing and complex scope. As part of this divisional project organization, you will work on quite different things and if you are versatile, you will find this to be a fun and flexible role.
This is a position with heavy exposure to business unit and divisional leadership.
About Alfa Laval in Tumba
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies.
For more information, please contact:
Jon Eriksson, VP Strategic Projects - Marine Division,
Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information contact:
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
We review applications continuously and are looking forward to receiving your application as soon as possible and not later than January 10th, 2024. We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
