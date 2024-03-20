Divisional Marketing Manager, TL
As pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow.
Purpose of the position
We at Hiab, with a commitment to excellence and focus on fostering a collaborative and innovative work culture, are on the lookout for a dynamic individual to join us as our Divisional Marketing Manager. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring alignment with divisional objectives and catering to the unique needs of our customers. As the torchbearer for Hiab's Loader Cranes Heavy and Superheavy Division, along with Customer Support Centers and customers, you will provide invaluable ownership, driving demand and usage of Hiab products and solutions to new heights. Your focus will be on the brands of HIAB, while also playing a significant role in the broader Hiab group marketing efforts and contributing to company-wide brand enhancement.
If you're passionate about making a meaningful impact in a dynamic business environment, we invite you to join us in this exciting opportunity! The role is based in Malmo, Sweden and you will be reporting directly to VP Sales and Product Management, and work closely with the central marketing team.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Manage the division's overall marketing strategy and budget
Create and implement a marketing plan tailored to the division's specific segments and product brands, aligning with strategic priorities for both direct and dealer sales channels to facilitate sales and meet established sales or market share targets and build long-lasting customer relationships
Create compelling value propositions for products and solutions by understanding the competitive landscape and key differentiators
Plan, prepare and execute product launches including the development of messaging and content for digital platforms and channels making sure that all ingredients for succeeding in the marketplace are available
Develop and execute the web content strategy including SEO and user experience for the division based on the corporate guidelines provided on style, tone, design, UX etc
Develop marketing collateral such as brochures, guides, customer stories/testimonials, whitepapers, images, videos, infographics, social media content, etc. Select and manage ongoing relationships with external vendors and agencies (event organizers, graphic designers, advertising agencies, and media outlets)
Partner closely with product, sales, and marketing teams to produce best-in-class product marketing assets, from marketing campaigns to sales tools and enablement.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Master's degree in marketing, international business or another relevant discipline is required.
Experience:
International experience in B2BMinimum of 4-8 years experience with marketing preferably in a B2B organisation
Extensive experience with digital marketing and campaign development
Experience with and comfort working in multi-cultural, multi-discipline organisation is an advantage
Experience with working in a matrix organisation is an advantage.Digital Marketing (customer journeys, campaigns, SoMe, SEO etc).
Competencies:
Structured and target-oriented way of working
Content creation
Cross functional collaboration skills
Commercial and customer relationship skills
Project management skills
Proactive approach
Social with excellent networking and communication skills
Fluent in English.
You will be part of
We offer you a challenging, rewarding and diverse working environment where we value passion and drive. You will be working with highly motivated, engaged and skilled teams working with state-of-the-art projects and technology in a global environment with a joint vision of revolutionizing the on-road load-handling industry together.
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and well-being
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plans, and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (a combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter, and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application until 8.4.2024!
The interview process for this role may begin before the closing date, and in the event of identifying the right candidate, we retain the option to finalise the recruitment process ahead of the specified deadline.
Hiab is part of Cargotec
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,300 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.
Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load-handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO fabrands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com
