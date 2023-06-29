Diversity & Inclusion Lead
Are you driven by creating customer value through diversity and inclusion?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Influence the equal, diverse, and inclusive experience of Swedbank's stakeholders- society, customers, employees, shareholders, investors, and vendors - across our home markets
• Work closely with our Chief Diversity Officer and a cross-functional team to embed our Diversity and Inclusion vision, strategy, and framework across the business
• Manage the Swedbank Group Policy on Diversity & Inclusion set by our Board of Directors to guide our operations
• Develop our set KPIs in line with our sustainability agenda and initiatives
• Raise awareness and understanding of the importance and impact of our Diversity and Inclusion work through designing and delivering training, leading relevant events and networks, and leading internal and external reporting
What is needed in this role:
• A customer focus, passion and drive for equal treatment, diversity, and inclusion, keeping up to date with global best practice and creativity to apply it
• Working knowledge of legislation affecting the area of Diversity and Inclusion, including EU regulations, Sustainability requirements and Discrimination and Work Environment Acts in our home markets
• Demonstrated experience in leading cross-functional teams to manage stakeholders at all levels of the business, drive change programs and develop processes accordingly
• Excellent team-working, communication, presentation, and report writing skills
• Data literacy and analytical thinking when working with trends, people data and reports to provide insight and recommendations to decision makers
• Experience of a multinational organization with process complexity and/or a degree in a related field (Law, HR, Psychology, Behavioral Science, Sociology) is welcome, but not a requirement
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
D&I is at the core of our business as a bank for the many customers and our deeply embedded societal focus. Join our international team of professionals, all driven by empowering the many people and businesses to create a better future." Jennifer Florido, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 13.07.2023.
Location: Any of our home markets; Sweden and the Baltics
Recruiting manager: Jennifer Florido, +46 73 654 38 28
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
