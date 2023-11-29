District Manager for Ariens, Denmark - south Sweden
Ariens Scandinavia AS is growing and is currently seeking a District Manager responsible for the Denmark district (Sjælland, Fyn) and southern Sweden.
Ariens Scandinavia AS is expanding and looking for an individual to take responsibility for sales in Denmark - southern Sweden. The person we are looking for is forward-thinking and self-driven, with a strong motivation to make a difference in their daily work. You have a "passion" for sales and excellent presentation skills for customers and partners. You are also willing to go the extra mile to excel in what you love most: sales. You also want to build and develop customer relationships and achieve results through your work with both existing and new customers. You will report to the group's CEO in Norway. Are you outgoing and enjoy working in a team with other talented colleagues in Sweden and Scandinavia? Do you also see the opportunity to be part of a journey to build up an area with great potential? If this describes you, then you might be the one we are looking for.
Your main tasks will include:
• District responsibility with a focus on your sales area initially with your own budget.
• Support and be part of the team.
• Compile and report sales development to the headquarters.
• Development and sales to our partners and customers in your district and (possibly for Sweden).
• Follow up on sales activities in your district through planned visits for demonstrations and sales activities.
• Attend trade shows and events where we are represented.
• Introduce new solutions from Ariens.
• Preferred residence within the district.
Your profile:
• Naturally self-driven and proactive
• Proficient in the Office suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
• Relevant education in sales/marketing, etc.
• Minimum 5 years of sales experience with good results
• Experience in driving sales through resellers
• Experience in a similar industry is advantageous
• Technical interest and experience in the areas where our products operate
• Solution-oriented with the ability to see opportunities in your role
• Willingness to travel for work
• Driver's license and fluent in English and Swedish, or Danish, both spoken and written. BE license is advantageous
• Experience in project sales, as lead times can be longer
We offer:
• Fixed salary with possible bonus
• Home office
• Demo/showroom at our headquarters
• Good insurance and pension systems
• Company car, mobile phone, and computer
• Opportunity to be part of an exciting journey where our products make a difference
About the employer:
Ariens Scandinavia AS is one of the market's largest manufacturers/distributors of snow blowers, Zero-Turn lawn mowers, and small motorized products such as hedge trimmers, lawn mowers, chainsaws, and more. Our history in Norway spans over 52 years as one of the market's leading suppliers of garden and park machinery. We are also the exclusive agent/importer of several very strong brands. Common to these brands is exquisite quality, performance in all products we sell, and comprehensive service. All our solutions are sold through a large professional reseller network covering most locations in Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden, Denmark). We manufacture/distribute the following brands: Ariens, Oregon (Norway), Eliet, AS-Motor, and a complete range of spare parts. For more information, visit our website www.ariens.se
(http://www.ariens.se/).
Apply as soon as possible as we aim to fill the position soon, and we review applications continuously. We collaborate with Rubino Recruitment in this process, and if you want to know more about the position and the process, you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Harry Rubino at phone number 0733-763930 or Karin Åkerlund at 0739-800089.
