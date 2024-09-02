District Manager AHL
As part of the Electrolux Professional team, every day is an opportunity to innovate and grow. Our mission is to make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable, and truly sustainable. We aim to be their trusted partner, managing their complete operations. By understanding their daily journey, we help them succeed, whether they run a hotel, restaurant, laundry, or it is a property owner. Acting sustainably means going beyond products; it involves connecting users with intelligence, humans with technology, and innovative thinkers with relevant business models. We provide an inclusive service offering with expertise, state-of-the-art interfaces, and a strong network of people. Together with you, we will grow and create sustainable experiences for people and the world around us, in food, beverage, and laundry.
A REGULAR DAY AT WORK / YOUR MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Plan, prioritize, and execute meetings and activities with existing and potential customers, both physically and digitally.
Understand and communicate Electrolux Professional's value propositions.
Achieve planned goals in all targeted categories.
Maintain the highest level of customer focus and ensure customer satisfaction. Proactively coordinate with other company functions to provide the best value for customers.
Influence and improve account profitability through various selling techniques.
Demonstrate products and provide product application learning opportunities.
Drive new business prospecting and development through events, demonstrations, and training sessions.
Execute merchandising and advertising activities to support new product launches and re-branding efforts.
Facilitate the success of sales, marketing, and negotiation.
Stay informed about competitive conditions in the market.
Represent Electrolux Professional at trade and industry shows/appearances.
Share best practices with colleagues.
YOU
Are Customer Obsessed, as you treasure feedback, you create better experiences for your customers and you deliver value.
Build Trust, as you take ownership of your area of speciality and run the extra mile to achieve your target.
Are Bold, as you embrace change, you try new and alternative ways to achieve your target and you bring new ideas take calculated risk.
Act sustainably, as you make the best use of the digital tools at your disposal, you build for the future, and you have a long-term perspective
Qualifications
We seek candidates with a proven track record of high sales performance and exceptional reliability.
Experience working in a CRM environment is preferred. We use Salesforce.
The ideal candidate will have some experience or education in sales, marketing, business development, planning, or project management
To excel in this role, you need to be analytical, organised, and a disciplined self-starter with a goal-oriented drive.
About the Electrolux Professional Group
The Electrolux Professional Group is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are manufactured in 13 plants in eight countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2023, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com Så ansöker du
