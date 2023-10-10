Distributor in Borgholm
Point Logistik Gota Media AB / Budjobb / Borgholm Visa alla budjobb i Borgholm
2023-10-10
, Mönsterås
, Kalmar
, Mörbylånga
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Point Logistik Gota Media AB i Borgholm
, Mönsterås
, Kalmar
, Mörbylånga
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for new distributors!
Do you live in Borgholm or nearby? Do you have driver license? Don't hesitate to submit an application to us!
Being a distributor is independent work with many advantages. The duties include distributing newspapers, packages, mail, advertising and community information to all types of residences and businesses.
The distribution takes place outdoors at night monday to saturday. It is physically demanding work with a high pace, many stairs and with varying weather conditions.
The working hours are scheduled sometime between 02:00 and 06:30 on weekdays and between 02:00 and 07:00 on weekends. Actual working hours may vary from night to night. In case of delay, the work can last until 07:30 on weekdays and 08:30 on weekends.
Skills and qualifications
You are responsible, punctual and have a high sense of service.
Requirements - to be able to work with us you must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have good knowledge of Swedish or English
- Possess a personal identification number or coordination number
- Hold a valid work permit
- Enjoy working at night
- Cope with physically demanding work outdoors
- Car districts requires a Swedish or EU driver's license
We at Point logistik are experts in last-mile distribution and are located in Borås-Sjuhärad, Växjö-Kronoberg, Kalmar, Karlskrona-Blekinge and Kristianstad-Östra Skåne. Our main mission is to distribute newspapers. In our distribution network, we offer companies services for the delivery of magazines, mail and packages. Together with Early Bird, a company owned by Sweden's largest media houses, we deliver to people throughout the country.
We want to be the local heroes that help e-tailers survive and simplify everyday life for the many people. We are also the local partner who helps others succeed and who knows our surroundings.
Our vision is to give people a better start to the day. It is also a vision that is in line with our owner media group Gota Media AB's ambition to be involved in creating a better society. A day starts well when the mailbox is filled with expectations, surprises, important items in the form of newspapers, mail and packages. For distributors, a day can start well when your part-time work at Point creates opportunities! Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Point Logistik Gota Media AB
(org.nr 556503-3098), https://www.pointlogistik.se/ Jobbnummer
8177870