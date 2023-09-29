Distribution Manager
Tefal - OBH Nordica Group AB / Sundbyberg
2023-09-29
The Distribution Manager holds the responsibility for inbound and outbound transports, VAS, scrapping, inventory and stock movements. Controls, follow up, and lead collaboration with 3PL and distributors and drive improvement/cost saving projects for WH and Freight out areas. In charge of invoice and cost control for WH, Freight out and Customs.
Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:
Optimize deliveries to the customers, both regarding order flow and transportation.
Ensure that shipments are sent on time from the warehouse with the standard required.
Follow up on delays and KPI for outbound deliveries.
Analyze transportation and WH cost and look for more efficient and cost-effective solutions.
Coordinate Value-Added Services (VAS) specific to customer requirements between GSEB's Operations Department and third-party logistics providers (3PL).
Manage stock-related activities, including addressing discrepancies, inventory adjustments, stock movements and scrapping
Serve as SAP super user, resolving any errors between SAP and the Warehouse Management System (WMS), and actively participating in new projects. Provide support to customer service teams with SAP-related inquiries.
Manage Yearly Stock taking and report the results to Finance, Operations and Logistics managers.
Develop collaboration between GSEB Operations Dep and 3PL + distributors ongoing.
To be successful in this job, you will need the following experience and skills:
Logistics and supply chain experience and education.
Flexible, cooperative, and organized mindset is needed.
Self-driven problem solver with a "can do it" attitude
Analytical skills and proven abilities to initiate, drive and lead projects
Experience from warehouse and transportation.
Good knowledge in logistics, order to invocie and stock management.
MS Office (Excel), proficient level
SAP expertise, proficient level
Track record to deliver according to plan and be effective in time management
Fluent in English (oral & written), Swedish is a strong plus Så ansöker du
