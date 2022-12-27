Distinguished Engineer
2022-12-27
The database market is massive (the IDC estimates it to be $106B+ by 2024!) and MongoDB is at the head of its disruption. The MongoDB community is transforming industries and empowering developers to build amazing apps that people use every day. We are the leading modern data platform and the first database provider to IPO in over 20 years. Join our team and be at the forefront of innovation and creativity.
MongoDB Professional Services (PS) works with customers of all shapes and sizes, in all verticals, from tier-1 banks to small web startups, on a variety of exciting use cases. This role solves technically sophisticated problems, gains incredible cross-stack experience, works with top notch people in the business, networks with industry leaders, and sees new places - all in a day's work!
MongoDB PS exists to support the development of our customers' vision, accelerate customers' time to value, and drive a multitude of customer adoption scenarios - from building new solutions to modernizing legacy applications or migrating to cloud. Our consulting solutions ensure that organizations get the best out of MongoDB.
Our ideal candidate will have:
• Unparalleled expertise with enterprise-scale software architectures, application development methodologies, software deployment and operational considerations.
• Deep competence in two or more of the following languages (including, but not limited to): Java, C, Rust, Haskell, Javascript, C#, Ruby, PHP, Perl, Python, C++, Scala. Good understanding of industry preferences and direction.
• Excellent understanding of OS internals. Mastery of Linux and/or Windows administration and tuning
• Excellent analytical, diagnostic, and problem-solving skills
• High motivation for a role that combines deep technical and customer-management dimensions
• Understanding of how to set direction and facilitate collaboration on all technical activities to ensure customer's success with MongoDB
• Understanding of the various MongoDB roles on their account or delivery and communication expectations with account reps in the context of customer engagement
• Ability to set and control expectations of communication to customers and to MDB internal teams
Position Expectations
As a core member of the MongoDB PS team, you will:
• Outlines overall approach and solution to unique problem domain or entire engagement.
• Able to articulate a solution to project manager and principal consultant such that said project can then be handed off for delivery.
• Acts as a customer's trusted adviser responsible for technical leadership and strategic direction.
• Works on significant unique issues where analysis of problem-space requires evaluation of intangibles, future concepts, products, or technologies
• Leads with the highest degree of analytical and technical MongoDB, OS and distributed systems expertise as the widely acknowledged expert in his/her area.
• Regularly and systematically, identifies and produces re-usable best practices including technical artifacts (e.g. reference architectures)
• Contribute to periodic process of revising Consulting Engineering standards and requirements
• Successfully communicates the product roadmap to external clients, while having the ability to communicate complex technical issues simply and convincingly to a wide range of audiences.
Success Measures
As a Distinguished Engineer you will be successful in this role when you can execute the following:
• Become a field specialist in "everything MongoDB"
• Communicate sophisticated technical proposals simply and convincingly to a wide range of audiences
• Ensure your client's success with their MongoDB endeavors
• Maintain required level of billable utilization
• Influence MongoDB product development by contributing experience from the field
• Constantly work on improving yourself, our products, and our team
• Creates and sustains cross-functional and cross-departmental relationships within MongoDB and in the broader industry
• Contributes to the culture and growth of Professional Services by proactively identifying and devising solutions
To drive the personal growth and business impact of our employees, we're committed to developing a supportive and enriching culture for everyone. From employee affinity groups, to fertility assistance and a generous parental leave policy, we value our employees' wellbeing and want to support them along every step of their professional and personal journeys. Learn more about what it's like to work at MongoDB, and help us make an impact on the world!
MongoDB is committed to providing any necessary accommodations for individuals with disabilities within our application and interview process. To request an accommodation due to a disability, please inform your recruiter.
MongoDB, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type
