Dispatcher
2024-04-01
Join Our Team as a Pier Dispatcher or Shuttle Coordinator!
Are you fluent in English and possess strong problem-solving skills? We are looking for reliable and dedicated individuals to join our team as Pier Dispatchers and Shuttle Coordinators!
Your Role:
As a Pier Dispatcher, you'll be the heartbeat of our operations, ensuring smooth coordination and communication.
Shuttle Coordinators play a key role in organizing and managing transportation services efficiently.
Qualifications:
Fluent in English for effective communication.
Dependable and ready to take on challenges with a problem-solving mindset.
What We Offer:
Be a crucial part of a dynamic team.
Comprehensive training to enhance your skills.
Contribute to creating positive experiences for our guests.
Baltic Gateway is a private joint-stock (limited) company established in 1992, proud to be holder of the highest, gold UC Seal for the Highest Creditworthiness given by UC. The company, leader on the Swedish market, acts as a Shore-Excursions agent for many international cruise lines, coming to both Stockholm and other Scandinavian ports.
Don't wait! Email your CV to us today!
Email: stockholm@balticgate.se Så ansöker du
