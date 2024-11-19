Dispatch at MoveByBike sthlm
MoveByBike Europe AB (publ) / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MoveByBike Europe AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
MoveByBike is currently seeking a talented individual to join our team in the role of Dispatch that will work out of our Stockholm hub. This is a full-time, permanent position and a key contributor to our operational team. In this role incumbent will report to the Hub Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
• Develop and establish local processes
• Dispatching
• Managing and scheduling all transportations and personnel
• Maintain a good working environment
• Ensure that staff meetings are held regularly
• Responsibility for warehouse
• Local purchases
• Responsible for day-to-day running of the overall city-hub
• ·Manage KPIs to track the efforts
QUALIFICATIONS
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.
• 3-year high school competence; Bachelor's or advanced degree in Business, Logistics, or Supply Chain management
• 1-2 years of relevant work experience relating to sustainable urban logistics.
• Understanding of financial planning, analysis, budgeting, and business control in general
• An analytical mindset with a good understanding of reporting and recording performance statistics
• Agile mind-set to prioritize and reprioritize workloads to deliver expected service, while handling unexpected issues
• Proactive positive attitude, innovative, motivated, client-oriented, and commercially aware thinker with strong attention to detail
• Teamwork approach, collaboration skills, and ability to empower the team to participate and engage.
• Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate clearly with a range of people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
Experience/special competence
• Ability to effectively drive development of processes and quality issues
• Ability to set goals and achieve results
• Good knowledge of English - in speech and in writing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
E-post: brigid@movebybike.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Dispatch sthlm". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MoveByBike Europe AB (publ)
(org.nr 556967-8674)
Tavastgatan 34 (visa karta
)
118 24 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Movebybike Europe AB Kontakt
HR
Brigid Wedin brigid@movebybike.se 0761639503, 0761639503 Jobbnummer
9020218