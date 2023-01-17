Dislocation mathematician; polytype material prismatic crystal structures

Kiselkarbid i Stockholm AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-17


Kiselkarbid i Stockholm AB is a company in the semiconductors business, producing silicon carbide materials, and developing processes for said purpose.
Your role will be to answer to the Chief Technical Officer of the company, under whom you will be responsible for material dislocation analysis and characterization.
Furthermore, you will also be tasked with other work related to the silicon carbide material prepared and produced for and by the company - this also includes pre- and post-process tasks for the aforementioned material (inter alia material cleaning and documentation work related thereto).

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27
E-post: palmroos@kisabsemi.com

Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "(Work application)".

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Kiselkarbid i Stockholm AB (org.nr 559105-9794)
Kistagången 16 (visa karta)
164 40  KISTA

7349142

