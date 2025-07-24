Dishwasher / Kitchen porter Stockholm - Extra - Payment within 48h
2025-07-24
WORK AS A CONSULTANT - ON YOUR TERMS
At FRAM, we believe that those who work in the industry deserve a better and more enjoyable workplace and an employer who truly cares about you. A place where you have the opportunity to develop, both personally and professionally, and where community, professional pride, high-fives, staff parties, and a family feeling are the driving force.
Sounds good? We thought so. Welcome to FRAM.
WHO ARE YOU?
FRAM is looking for someone who is honest and reliable, speaks Swedish or at least understands Swedish and has worked as a dishwasher for a few years. You have experience working with most machines, associated equipment, and chemicals. We do want you to be experienced, this is not an entry level position! However the most important thing is that you have the right attitude. You enjoy helping out in the kitchen and dining room or wherever you are needed.
You are social, happy, and above all, very pleasant. Maybe even the happiest person at work!
WHAT DO WE OFFER?
If you join us at FRAM, you and your well-being will always come first. We will always have your back!
Extra at the moment but with the possibility for permanent employment after the summer.
No hassle. We promise you honesty and won't argue about things that are obvious.
Paid travel to and from work for longer distances.
Work when you want, how you want.
FLEXIBLE SALARY.
We offer our employees a flexible salary through the Cappy app. A benefit that gives you control over how much you've worked and earned, with the possibility to withdraw your earned salary at any time between paydays. Your salary, you decide. Great, right?
APPLICATION.
You probably have more questions! Send in an application, and we promise to get back to you within one business day. In this recruitment, we place great emphasis on personal suitability, and interviews will be conducted continuously. Start: Whenever you want! Salary: Good! Other terms and conditions according to the current collective agreement. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
