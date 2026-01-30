Dishwasher/Kitchen Assistant
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
for a Dishwasher / Kitchen Assistant to work in a professional kitchen within a school environment in Stockholm.
The employer operates in the staffing and food service sector and supports daily meal service by ensuring clean, safe, and well-organized kitchen operations. This role is ideal for someone reliable, hardworking, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment while maintaining high hygiene and safety standards.
Who we are looking for:
Dishwasher / Kitchen Assistant
Responsibilities:
• Wash dishes, cutlery, and kitchen equipment
• Operate industrial dishwashers and cleaning equipment
• Keep the dishwashing area and surrounding spaces clean, organized, and in good condition
• Ensure clean equipment is always available during service
• Support daily operations in the dining area and dishwashing area in a school environment
• Work closely with the kitchen team and follow instructions from the head chef/kitchen manager
• Follow hygiene, food safety, and workplace health & safety routines
• Interact with children and students in a professional and safe manner
Requirements:
• No Swedish required
• Upper-intermediate working proficiency in English (can handle most job-related communication independently)
• Valid criminal record check required for working in schools
• Knowledge of hygiene standards and food safety regulations
• Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment
• Basic understanding of workplace health and safety procedures
• Collective bargaining agreement applies
Your profile:
• Strong teamwork and collaboration skills
• Reliable and responsible work ethic
• Attention to detail and good organizational skills
• Flexible and able to handle stress
• Good communication skills
• Professional and safe interaction with children and students
• Positive attitude and service-minded approach
What the employer offers:
• Hourly employment
• Standard office hours (Mon-Fri, daytime)
• Yearly bonuses
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
