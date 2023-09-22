Director Strategic Workforce Management
2023-09-22
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a senior business finance professional who will lead the alignment of Tetra Pak's workforce with the strategic priorities through strategic workforce planning, target setting, tracking and follow-up on the actual status with an important mission to drive labour productivity across the company.
The position will report to the Vice President Transformation. The location can be flexible with preference for Lund, Modena or Lausanne.
What you will do
Lead the strategic workforce planning including Headcount, Resource cost, and the initiatives to deliver on the desired objectives.
Define the process and collaborate with HR business partners who work with the senior leaders across the organization.
Participate in the 3-year planning cycle. Collaborate with Strategy and Finance colleagues to secure alignment with other parts of the plan.
Follow up on the strategic workforce plan and the progress of the workforce initiatives.
Lead the annual target setting for headcount and resource cost in alignment with the annual budget process.
Lead the process of continuous evolution of the annual targets for headcount and resource cost.
Monitor and analyze actual performance in terms of headcount and resource cost. Bring insights to explain the results and propose corrective actions, as necessary. Facilitate decision making with stakeholders.
Drive labor productivity across Tetra Pak through the above responsibilities. Work with senior leaders to set the high-level direction and to follow through.
Create formal reports on labor productivity including 3-year plan, annual targets, actual results and year-end estimates.
Lead the Resource Cost Collaboration network including HR and Finance colleagues to manage above activities effectively.
Contribute to the overall mission of Transformation, enabling the implementation of Strategy 2030, by supporting activities with a business finance expertise.
We believe you have
Master's degree in finance or management or equivalent.
Minimum 15-20 years of professional work experience within finance or business control
Experience in working across borders, in a matrix, and managing a team remotely
Change management, process, master data & system knowledge
Strong business knowledge and understanding
Excellent written and verbal English skills are essential.
As a person, you are passionate to learn and have a high level of commitment. You have demonstrated excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to manage internal and external relationships with senior leaders in a cooperative, diplomatic and successful manner. You have a strong drive for results with hands on experience of executing changes in a global environment.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-10-07
To know more about the position contact Balazs Racz at +41 79-238 1322
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 46 36 2369
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
