Director Statistical Programming
2023-07-21
Are you a Statistical Programmer with deep knowledge within clinical development? Are you also a skilled leader that wants to challenge your strategic mindset and management skills in a fast-paced and agile global team? If yes, join us at AstraZeneca Late-Stage CVRM (Cardiovascular Renal Metabolism) Biometrics and get access to our extensive capabilities and comprehensive pipeline where you'll be involved in a wide range of engaging projects aiming to make a difference for millions of patients.
At AstraZeneca, we work at the cutting edge of science to develop the ground-breaking medicines of the future - here we do things that have never been done before. We put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality, by doing the right things. We truly understand science and use our unique scientific capabilities to deliver what we believe to be one of the most productive pipelines in the industry. And we do something that truly matters - using our skillset to make an important difference to society and patients across the globe. We get to make a profound impact with research that makes a clear and tangible difference.
We are now offering an exciting opportunity for a talented and highly motivated individual to join us in the role as Director Statistical Programming within Late CVRM Biometrics.
This role will be based at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D sites in Gaithersburg (USA) or Gothenburg (Sweden).
What you'll do
As the Director Statistical Programming, you are accountable for the management of Programming on the therapeutic area/sub-therapeutic area level. In this role, you will provide significant input to the strategy of Programming and own the strategy for TA Programming.
As Director, you will report directly to the Head of Programming, Metabolism. You will lead managers so to be successful in this role, strong leadership skills are crucial as well as a proven track record of managing a global team. The role also includes establishing and ensure statistical programming, reporting, and clinical data standards for functional staff within a global organization.
Essential for the role
In this role it's crucial to have a deep knowledge of the clinical development process and industry standards as well as demonstrated leadership capability with ability to develop teams and individuals and lead them towards a common goal. You need to have demonstrated influencing, planning and organizational skills and an ability to provide input to functional strategies. You also have:
*
Degree in Mathematics (i.e., Applied Math, Engineering, etc.), Statistics, Computer Science, Life Science, or equivalent experience
*
Proven programming leadership experience
*
Expertise in risk management in complicated or novel situation
Desirable for the role
*
Broad experience, ideally across multiple therapeutic areas and outside of the field of Statistical Programming
*
Demonstrated experience designing and implementing business processes
*
Willingness and ability to travel
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
Welcome with your application (CV and cover letter) no later than August 20th, 2023.
We will review the applications continuously so please apply as soon as possible.
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company proud to provide a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and cross-boundary collaboration. Within this environment employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives, and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
