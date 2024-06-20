Director Sourcing Capex & Mro At Oatly
Director Sourcing CAPEX & MRO at Oatly
Why get involved with Oatly, you ask?
The purpose of the role is to globally lead the Sourcing Process of Capex and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) materials and services to ensure value and reliable performance for the supply chain organization, Sustainable Operation, in alignment with the Sustainable Sourcing function.Are you keen to put your expertise on meeting Oatly's sourcing strategy and valuesto work driving a shift to a more sustainable food system? Maybe even have some fun and develop your own skills along the way? Then you're in the right place. Keep reading, and see if it's a match for both of us. We hope so!
As a dedicated professional with an interest in sustainability, this is a wonderful opportunity for someone passionate about safety, food safety, quality, and sustainability with expertise in sourcing of CAPEX & MRO to get in the game!
Here's what the role involves,
Assure direct sourcing support to Capex projects and Engineering & Automation related to CAPEX and MRO Categories, in alignment with Oatly's Sustainability and Quality requirements.
Manage Supplier negotiations with key suppliers, in alignment with the VP Sustainable Sourcing and Team.
Support, development of new production technologies together with Product development/Innovation.
Set KPI's and assure achievement of KPI's for the total category for delivery performance, quality, cost development, Sustainability, Quality and new product development capabilities.
Responsible for supplier classification and supplier structure build up, in alignment with Sustainable Sourcing Team.
Drive competence development within the Capex/MRO category.
Lead and develop sourcing operations towards high performance culture.
Own and develop the procurement process for capex projects in accordance with company guidelines
As a Director Sourcing CAPEX & MRO at Oatly you'll mostly be focusing on...
Reassuring an efficient supplier base delivering to the right quality, to the right cost, at the right time and that the supplier base is following Oatly's Sustainability and Quality requirements and is meeting Oatly's supply chain strategy and values.
Manage the sourcing process with key suppliers and align upon supplier classification, supplier structure build up and to assign new businesses to suppliers with Sustainable Sourcing Team.
Actively contribute to defining and setting the global sourcing strategy in collaboration with Sustainable Sourcing and follow through to implementation and action.
You've read about the role and now your imagination is flyingat full speed. Here are the qualities we're looking for... do you recognize them in yourself?
Senior experience of at least 10 years of working with strategic souring in an internal business environment.
Experience from Capex/MRO souring in an international business environment.
Knowledge and technical understanding of Capex/MRO.
Deep knowledge of process cost drivers withion Capex/MRO.
Strong supplier market knowledge and deep understanding of production technologies.
Experience in Management/leadership.
Does this sound like you?
Highly professional with a strong business mindset and a strategic, hands-on approach.
Demonstrates excellent negotiation and leadership skills, with a decisive and effective decision-making ability.
Analytical, holistic, and structured in approach, driven by results and self-motivation.
An outspoken team-player, people centric, service minded, positive mindset, flexible, good communication skills.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe that you have a thirst for knowledge and that you are eager to learn more! You maintains high integrity and confidentiality, even during rapid change. You are of course excellent at communicating, both verbally and written, in English.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
COME JOIN US
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Apply no later than the 7th of July.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
