Director, Science and Engagement
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-18
Do you have expertise in, and passion for, scientific and strategic communication? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact clinical projects in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world.
In Late CVRM, our focus is the needs of patients living with Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolic and Liver diseases. Our ambition is to transform leading science into ground breaking medicines and we develop drugs from phase 2b through submission and approval into life cycle management. We are a global team with enthusiastic colleagues across four Late CVRM departments; Clinical Development, Biometrics, Regulatory and Business Planning and Operations.
We are now looking for a Director, Science and Engagement to support the leadership team within Late-stage development Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases (Late CVRM). Join our team, unlocking the power of what science can do.
What you'll do
As the Director, Science and Engagement within Late-stage development Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases (CVRM), you will be responsible for developing, managing and delivering integrated communication plans that positively impact AstraZeneca's culture, employee engagement and performance. The role means working directly with the Late CVRM Senior Vice President (SVP) and the leadership team and act as strategic communications advisor, to define the strategic focus and develop content for internal and high-profile external engagements. You will also work closely with the CVRM Communications Team within Biopharmaceuticals R&D as well as Corporate Affairs, Medical Affairs and Commercial.
Responsibilities include:
*
Lead the planning, communication asset creation and implementation to support key strategic needs
*
Lead the strategy for enhancing engagement of Late CVRM leaders internally and externally including provision of coaching and training programs
*
Overall accountable for the delivery of high quality and engaging events and broadcasts (e.g. Town Halls) to bring the Late CVRM story to life
*
Accountable for delivery of key business reports and Late CVRM inputs into Corporate Affairs, Global Medical Affairs and the BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit
*
Build and execute an engaging internal editorial calendar to raise the visibility of Late CVRM achievements across AstraZeneca and to communicate our scorecard using a range of platforms including internal social media
*
Partner with R&D Corporate Affairs and Talent Acquisition to shape external communications
Essential for the role
*
MSc in Life science
*
Strong ability to engage, influence and collaborate across boundaries with delivery focus and a problem-solving attitude
*
Knowledge of pharmaceutical drug discovery and development process
*
Scientific in-depth knowledge in the CVRM field or related areas
*
Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
*
Strong analytical skills with proven track record of delivering in line with timescales
Desirable for the role
*
PhD in Life science
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
You will be offered a competitive salary and excellent benefits, such as extra paid Holiday, Private Medical Benefits, Wellness allowance and much, much more.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. We welcome your application, no later than September 3rd.
Where can I find out more?
