Director Sales Training and Market readiness
2023-10-06
Join us to accelerate the transformation from product to service solutions
The transportation industry is transforming at a higher pace than ever before. Very much driven by electromobility, connectivity and digitalization, new business models and opportunities to create value for our customers and society are evolving. In Volvo Buses, our vision is to become the most desired and successful provider of sustainable people transport solutions driving value creation through innovation, partnerships, and people. If you think this sounds exciting and want to be part of a company committed to take a leading position in this transformation, we have an opportunity for you!
This is us - your colleagues in Business Unit Chassis
Business Unit Chassis is a Business Unit at Volvo Buses with the End-to-End responsibility for Volvo Buses' Chassis business, globally! Headquarters are located in Gothenburg while we have a commercial presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, UK & Ireland and Latin America.
We have just embarked on probably the most interesting journey of our business ever and now we are looking for a passionate & creative colleague to develop our parts offer.
Your future colleagues are a happy, value driven, performing and experienced team looking forward to supporting you and your contribution to our future success.
This is who you are and how you make an impact
As Director Sales Training and Market readiness, this role is to boost company's sales by working to increase the competence of BUC's commercial organization by developing course materials and performing sales training, develop training plans and execute training. Secure tender support in services and solutions area and steer in service market input to Product project, PMR & Pre studies. In the existing BUC markets, there is a clear need to get help and support from central function to secure sales.
You will lead and coordinate the markets requests towards internal stakeholders ensuring a commercial focus and clear customer value proposition for a premium customer experience.
You will work in close cooperation with our clusters and markets and support them in their sales process, developing a proactive sales approach, challenging, and inspiring them to find new business opportunities and ensuring wide contact areas for full insight into the customers' business.
Key success factor will be to establish an E2E process that supports development, commercialization, and delivery of commercial market readiness of all offerings that fulfills the customer needs. Close cooperation with internal stakeholders in Volvo Buses and future Partnerships will be key for our success.
You are an engaging and effective person who understands the complete value chain and have strong relationship capabilities. Strong commercial drive and you like to make good things even greater.
To really thrive in this role, you like change, innovation, and communication.
You will be a part of the Services and Solutions team and report to the VP of that organization.
Diversity is important for us at Volvo Buses, we therefore strongly encourage women to apply.
Carina Borelius, VP Services & Solutions +46 76 553 4322
Sanela Lundqvist, VP HR Business Unit Chassis, +46 31 3235766
