Director, R&D IT - Data, Analytics & AI, Project Management
2025-03-28
Are you a leader who possesses expertise in, and passion for, Managing Projects? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? If so, you might be our next Director, R&D IT - Data, Analytics & AI, Project Management.
Come join us at our vibrant site in Gothenburg, Sweden where more than 50 nationalities work together under one roof!
ABOUT OUR IT TEAM
R&D IT's vision is to deliver the best science IT capabilities in biopharma, which we define as agile, responsive and fit-for-future. Our goal is to engage with our stakeholders as a strategic partner in delivering life-changing medicines to our patients. The desired effect of your role is to take accountability as a leader for delivering a 'Best in Class' IT experience within R&D IT.
Delivering the portfolio of projects and services needs people with hybrid skill sets covering technical, analytical, project management, service management and business analysis skills, combined with an excellent knowledge of finance as well as product and portfolio strategy processes. Our project managers lead or contribute to a range of projects including IT development, data management, analytics, AI, machine learning, business transformation and more. Our projects deploy a range of technologies including internal custom built solutions, packaged software, ERP solutions, Software as a Service as well as Cloud based solutions and BI tools.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Director of Project Management leads technology and/or business transformation projects/programs within R&D IT's Data, Analytics & AI team. This team is responsible for building scale data and AI solutions that accelerate research and development from target discovery to delivery to the patient - and everything in between.
The role will be in the Augmented Design-Make-Test and Analyse (A-DMTA) team, which sits at the heart of our Early Drug Discovery initiatives. This award-winning platform has invested heavily in building industry-leading, drug discovery solutions, integrating AI-solutions into scientists everyday work.
The role ensures that platform's deliveries align to Drug Discovery's vision and business strategy, and that capabilities to enable novel science and accelerate our early drug candidate pipeline is delivered to the customer as a result. Having a strong partnership with the science functions and wider IT capabilities, driving the demand for the solution is critical to success in this role.
The Director of Project Management is accountable for ensuring solutions solve key drug discovery needs in an integrated and simple manner, exploiting existing assets where feasible, while minimizing the long-term total cost of ownership. The role must also ensure that delivery occurs with a sense of urgency and can be completed within the approved program budget and schedule commitments; continuously assessing risk and balancing the need for flexibility and agility with conformance to standard methods and tools is a core part of the role.
The role is also responsible for the smooth and controlled running of the platform, deploying good planning, financial, resource and risk management practices across all of its products and services.
Focus areas include stakeholder management across science functions, IT, and vendor partners, risk management and delivery of value. This role is also required to collaborate with others in Program and Project Management, and drive development of the project / program management capability across IT in a tangible and measurable way.
Education, Qualifications, Skills and Experience
* Technical, Science or Business degree or equivalent years of experience
* Delivery of complex data, analytics & AI projects in a Research & Development context.
* At least 10 years of Project Management experience, ideally in a Pharmaceutical IT environment
* Skilled at working in a global organization and across cultural boundaries
* Experience in Agile Project Management
* Demonstrated skills interacting with Senior Leaders
* Experience leading large projects / programs
* Experience working with third party suppliers
* Experience working in a highly regulated environment
* Excellent relationship management, and influencing skills
* An entrepreneurial mindset and the proven ability to shape innovative solutions
* Well-developed organizational, interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills
Desirable Requirements:
* Program/Project Management certifications preferred (Prince, PMP, MSP, Agile - Scrum, SAFe)
* Experience of working with software development teams and data scientists/informaticians.
Technology at AstraZeneca is a home for purposeful disruptors. Apply now but no later than April 13th to learn more about this exciting opportunity with a world-renowned pharmaceutical brand.
WHY JOIN US?
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
Help to shape our journey towards becoming a tech-enabled enterprise. Encouraged to look to the future, think strategically and innovate, we influence progress today. We are constantly introducing new solutions and technology through on our quest to grow through innovation. We love it here because put simply, we make a meaningful impact. Ersättning
