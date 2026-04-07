Director, Qhse Grid Solutions Business Line
NKT HV Cables AB / Chefsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla chefsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-07
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description: Advancing QHSE agenda across global operations
In this role, you will shape and implement QHSE strategy for Grid Solutions, ensuring safe, compliant, and efficient execution of installation, service, and onshore project activities. You will contribute to NKT's green transition while working closely with international colleagues across hubs, functions, and regulatory interfaces. This is an opportunity to support a business line in growth and further develop QHSE standards across borders. Do you want to join a globally oriented team working towards a safer and more sustainable future?
Overseeing strategic QHSE framework and operational alignment
You will be responsible for setting direction for QHSE performance across the Grid Solutions Business Line. The role includes building unity in ways of working, supporting safe field execution, and ensuring consistency with regulatory, customer, and internal governance requirements. You will work closely with multiple functions to secure operational compliance and develop a coordinated approach to risk and incident prevention.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Oversee the QHSE organisation for Grid Solutions across several countries.
* Embed health, safety, and environmental requirements into all relevant activities.
* Promote improvements in QHSE processes, governance, and cultural development.
* Coordinate crossfunctional alignment to ensure operational compliance.
* Maintain QHSE plans, reporting, and performance followup across the business line.
You will collaborate internationally with multiple hubs and departments and report to the Executive Vice President - Head of Business Line Grid Solutions. Regular travel to various Grid Solutions locations will be expected as part of this role.
Collaborative QHSE professional with a global mindset
You are a person who enjoys working across countries and functions and brings clarity into complex operational settings. You appreciate building shared ways of working, supporting colleagues, and contributing to safe and compliant project delivery. You communicate clearly, navigate diverse stakeholders, and adapt effectively in a changing environment. You approach challenges analytically and resolve issues constructively.
You also have:
* Auditor certification for ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.
* A master's degree in a relevant quality discipline.
* Experience in stakeholder management.
* Background in process mapping.
* Proficiency in English.
* Experience working with Microsoft tools and AIsupported systems.
Contribute to safer operations and NKT's green transition NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
In this role, you will join a collaborative international environment where you can further develop your skills in QHSE governance, operational support, and crossfunctional cooperation. You will be part of an experienced team working to improve safety and compliance across the full Grid Solutions value chain while contributing to NKT's longterm growth.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 30 April 2026. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role or process, you are very welcome to contact Ellinor Dahlvid, Sr Director, People & Culture Grid Solutions, ellinor.dahlvid@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
#LI-XXX #LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8144-44088949". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 65 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Mrs.
Ellinor Dahlvid +46 766446862 Jobbnummer
9840878