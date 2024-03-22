Director Project Management Engineering, Electromobility
2024-03-22
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
Join our dynamic team as a Director of Project Management Engineering within the System Complete department and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration and understanding in the workplace? we would love to hear from you!
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
You will be part of the System Complete function management team and report directly to VP System Complete.
To make this a success:
Director Project Management Engineering is a challenging senior position with a large influence on organizational, strategical, conceptual, and main deliveries. You will assume full end-to-end responsibility for leading comprehensive projects within System Complete, navigating a matrix context to successful outcomes. We trust in your extensive knowledge of large industrial projects, as well as your ability to industrialize technology within the Automotive sector. Additionally, you possess the highest level of integrity and judgment, knowing when to say yes and when to say no.
The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, market experience, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, and proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the System Complete department in Electromobility to the next level.
What to bring:
• Extensive experience within System design and technical governance for complex automotive systems.
• Experience of requirements management.
• Experience of leading platform development.
• Solid experience in complete Electric Propulsion systems.
• Demonstrated extensive experience and expertise in project management.
• Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level)
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
• Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
What we can offer:
Join our transformation journey at Volvo Group, a market leader revolutionizing transportation. Experience a vibrant organization, influence our growth, and collaborate with skilled team members under empowering management.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03
