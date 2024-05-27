Director Products & Services
2024-05-27
Lead the Industrial product management team in its work to develop a portfolio of Industrial products from initial articulation of market and customer need, through business case development, product development, industrialization, market launch, and product care.
The team is responsible for developing and continuously improving the product strategy and portfolio roadmap for the Industrial market segment. This includes but is not limited to digital service offering, aftermarket service offering, and battery product offering developed for the market.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop and execute on an Industrial product & service roadmap and pricing strategy.
Lead the product management team and prioritize efforts and resources between different product projects.
Support customer dialogues and collaborate with our customers' commercial and technical experts, to deeply understand wants, needs, opportunities and trade-offs.
Responsible for collecting and making sense of new research findings as well as competitive intelligence.
Internally, balance technical roadmaps, production costs, performance, and lifetime trade-offs for the aim of making product as profitable as possible.
Target market opportunities, translate this into a competitive product strategy and align with research & development, industrialization, production, sourcing, connectivity and other teams and processes.
Continuously evaluate and further develop the Industrial product and services portfolio, participate in market activities, industry meetings and conferences while driving internal forums.
Develop a marketing plan for the Industrial products portfolio.
Work closely with the engineering team to ensure that the product is built to specification and meets the market/customer's needs.
Qualifications and experience
University degree, preferably in Engineering and/or Business.
Minimum 10 years of relevant post-graduate experience.
Direct and/or cross-functional leadership experience desirable.
Working experience in battery systems product development, product management, project management.
Experience from or good understanding of software development process.
Analytical reasoning, problem solving skills to understand complex Hardware (HW) and Software (SW) systems.
Quality and customer orientation.
Must have worked in a multi-cultural environment of Battery, Electronics, Semiconductor or Automotive industries.
Personal success factors
Highly organized and result-driven.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressure multi-cultural environment.
Thrive working within tight deadlines and excellent at time management.
Ability to break new ground and be bold enough to change status quo identifying new market potentials.
Have plenty of grit, a can-do attitude, an entrepreneurial spirit, a great eye for quality, a sense of humour and a curious mind.
Is friendly, passionate & purpose drive.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26
