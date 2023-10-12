Director Production Jointing
2023-10-12
Play a key role in our ambitious production team in a state of the art manufacturing environment in Karlskrona.
Are you seeking a new opportunity to inspire, motivate and lead a team? If you have previous leadership- and industrial experience and a great drive for team management within production, we might have the right job for you. In this role you will have the opportunity to make a difference and have a great impact - in a company that is a key partner in the green transformation of our society.
In this very advanced and innovative production process in the cable industry, we continue to invest significantly in the latest technology. Reporting to the vice president production you will play a key role - by leading leaders of a team of approximately 40 employees in a modern five shift system and daytime - in the execution of production flexible vulcanized jointing processes of high voltage cable systems projects. The production is organized in four workshops, you will be responsible for one area, Jointing, and work close together with the directors of the other production workshops.
Develop, motivate and lead our team
To empower, inspire and engage our leaders and employees is crucial - especially since we are in an expanding phase. Leadership skills are highly valued in this role to optimize overall performance.
By driving efficient and cost-effective production results to meet order demand, specifications, quality, and planning targets, through the coordination and management of plant equipment, personnel, and production processes you will have the following tasks:
* Preparing annual production budget, overseeing progress, and determining actions to mitigate risk in order to manage production within budget and resource constraints.
* Developing programs, projects, goals, and metrics to lead the organization to the highest level of operational performance while optimizing working capital throughout operations.
* Identifying deficiencies in production area, proposing improvement activities, and overseeing implementation of actions to improve production performance, while collaborating with Continuous Improvement teams to integrate lean manufacturing principles into production processes.
* Implementing process improvement methodology training and methods.
* Collaborating with HR to ensure that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed.
* Guiding, motivating and developing team members to reach their own potential.
* Ensuring compliance with all relevant health, safety and environmental directives, implementing regulations, and monitoring and reporting progress and results.
* Considering customer expectations in action plans.
Open-minded and proactive leader with strong ability to drive change
To succeed in this role you are solution-oriented and keen on tackle challenges in a resilient way in our dynamic environment. You have a proven ability to drive change and ensuring everyone is motivated and inspired in the phase of change.
With a service-oriented and strong customer focus you are trustworthy and willing to take accountability for your own as well as the production team's actions and results. You quickly absorb an overview of tasks to be handled, set the right priorities and making sure we reach the goal in line with the company strategy. Your strong communication skills in combination with your empathetic attitude allows you to build and remain profitable relationships not only internally but also externally.
In addition to the above you have some years' experience from working in the production environment and preferable the high voltage cable industry, managing production teams, continuous improvement and change Management experience with a working knowledge of manufacturing and/or Six Sigma and/or similar. You have the ability to oversee an interdependent product flow of high value, heavy weight products moving through the production process. You have a strong commitment to safe work practices and dedication to following all relevant workplace safety guidelines.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing or similar is beneficial
* At least 3-5 years leadership / supervisory experience leading leaders in a multishift production environment
* Fluency in spoken and written Swedish and English
* A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies is a plus
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
Please apply at our website at latest 12th of September 2023, we will handle applications on an ongoing basis. Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Louise Olausson, +46 455 559 48, louise.olausson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Andreas Christenson, andreas.christenson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
