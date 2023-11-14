Director Product Safety
2023-11-14
You are committed to safety and want to contribute to Volvo Group's long-term ambition to be 100% safe with a vision of zero accident for people using our products. You want to join our exciting journey toward a fossil-free transportation industry. You have a genuine passion to develop a high performing team proud of its deliveries. Then apply today and join us as Director Product Safety, for this might be the perfect job for you.
The Product Safety organization provides Volvo Group Trucks Technology with expertise in safety risk assessment, functional safety and accidentology. It is a team of 10 highly skilled engineers who support and guide the organization during the assessment of potential safety risks. The team performs virtual and physical safety installation audits with the objective to detect and prevent safety issues during concept and development phases. It secures that actions are taken to prevent reoccurrence of potential safety issues. It assesses the achieved level of functional safety for a design and process in accordance with ISO 26262 and other applicable standards. It provides guidance to define safety priorities based on truck accident analysis. The team develops the way of working, guidelines, instructions and processes in the area of Safety. It also contributes to secure knowledge and provides trainings in this area.
As Director Product safety, you will report to the Vice President Product Safety and Certification Europe/International. You will drive the safety area which has a significant impact on the Volvo Group and you will be a key contributor in decision and governance fora.
Who are you ? Are we a perfect match ?
You are holding a Master of Science in Engineering, have a minimum of 10 years' practice in automotive product development and 5 years' experience in line management. You have a successful international business experience within a global network.
You are interested by the technology and the product. You can make clear synthesis of complex situations and uncover root causes to difficult problems.
Applied knowledge in some of the following areas would be a plus: automotive safety, cybersecurity, functional safety (ISO 26262), risk management methodologies (i.e. FMEA, HARA, TARA), product liability, product compliance, truck technologies.
You are a leader able to coach the organization strategically as well as operationally. You communicate effectively bringing vision and clarity to your team. With your ability to drive problem solving, continuous improvement and knowledge growth, you will secure that the organization maintain its leadership in safety. You are comfortable with horizontal leadership and have a collaborative mindset which helps you to drive topics forward together with many different stakeholders across the Volvo Group. You are passionate and curious about networking across all functions and sites to drive for best possible results.
Your leadership is characterized by managerial courage and high integrity. You are confident and believe in you own ability to influence positive outcomes.
We hope to find you, an accountable manager who sees that the key to customer success is a passion for developing people and technology. You are recognized for your strength in building strong teams and attracting talents.
What can we offer?
You get the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues on exciting technical challenges. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We willingly place our trust in each other, are obsessed with customer success and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and have some questions?
For more details, please don't hesitate to contact Pierre-Alain Makula, acting VP Product Safety & Certification Eu./Intl. pierre-alain.makula@volvo.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-28
Volvo Business Services AB
GÖTEBORG
Group Trucks Technology
