Director Product Management Smart Machines,
Väderstad AB / Chefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Linköping
2023-01-16
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Väderstad AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Ödeshög
, Västervik
eller i hela Sverige
Director Product Management Nexat,
Are you an entrepreneurial spirit who would you like to take on responsibility and the challenge of developing a new business area with world-class agricultural machinery for the Nexat-system? Would you like to lead the process of determining the future Väderstad product offering for one of the most innovative companies in the industry? Then maybe you could join the Väderstad team of Director product management!
About the job
As Director product management, you will assume responsibility for introducing new products, sales volumes and profitability throughout the product lifecycle for a segment of the company's product portfolio. The responsibility includes the product offering, product cost and pricing. You are responsible for the product strategy within your business area and in cooperation with your fellow product managers also for the development of Väderstad Group's entire product portfolio. This area will consist of shared technology from our other product segments which makes an ability for cross-functional cooperation a necessity.
Your main responsibilities include:
To set goals and take responsibility for the development of the total business for your products
To create and develop the product strategy for your business area
Take responsibility for product cost, pricing, volume and profitability
To gather, summarize and prioritize between different customer preferences
Lead competence teams with employees and distributors to ensure that we drive product issues and concepts in the right direction
Visit our and our partners different markets to develop your own sense of customer preferences and trends in the industry
Represent your product segment in external contexts e.g. towards customers, press and at exhibitions
You will operate in an environment with short decision paths and a flat organization in close cooperation with our main processes; Sales & Marketing, Research & Development and Order to Delivery. You will report to our VP Business Development.
Your profile
We are looking for an entrepreneurial minded person with a deep understanding of the global agricultural market. You are focused on results with strong communicative skills and have a structured approach. We want you to take on a responsible leadership role within cross functional teams and to perform with courage and integrity.
We think our candidate has an academic degree in engineering, agronomy or finance. We are also looking for multiple years of working experience within sales, business development and/or product management in a producing company within an international setting. Past experience from working with startups is meritorious. You will need a very good understanding of business in general combined with know-how from modern crop farming with a deep technical interest. You need to master English in speech and writing, and if you master additional languages such as German or Spanish, it is meritorious. Place of placement is flexible and we are happy to see candidates from outside of Sweden.
Interested?We look forward to your application no later than the 20th of November. Please note that we do not accept applications through e-mail. The selection process takes place on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with sharing your application with us. For questions regarding the position, please contact Jörgen Dahl. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik Schultzén, 0142-81436. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "182269". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Väderstad AB
(org.nr 556944-2808) Kontakt
Patrik Schultzén patrik.schultzen@vaderstad.com 0142-814 36 Jobbnummer
7348985