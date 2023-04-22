Director Product Management, EPS, Electromobility
2023-04-22
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification and our objective is to offer a net-zero emission product range by 2040, where our state-of-the-art electric propulsion plays an important role.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey. For this role we are looking for a Director Product Management to join Electric Propulsion System. Are you a confident leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams for technology leadership?
This is us
We are the Electric Propulsion System division, a part of Volvo Group's global Electromobility organization. We offer a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where inclusion, learning and collaboration is key to success.
The Electric Propulsion System division sets the strategies, concepts and requirements around System Architecture, System engineering and develops the embedded software constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering design, implementation, verification, and quality assurance for state-of-the-art propulsion functions for electrical vehicles.
The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies together with the management team.
This is how you can make a difference
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring about the cultural change needed for an innovative environment. You're passionate leading leaders and change, have a strong customer orientation and a proven track record of turning good teams into great ones. You have strategic mindset and diplomatic approach to build long lasting connections. Together with the Electric Propulsion System Management team, we will grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the management team and report directly to VP Electric Propulsion Systems.
To make this a success
Your task as Director of Product Management within Electric Propulsion Systems is to increase the company's success within our existing product lines and to make sure we move into new product lines focusing on concept/pre-studies. The spectrum of your task's ranges from building up, structuring our Electric Propulsion System product portfolio, and executing the road map and product initiatives. Further improving and optimizing the efficiency of existing deliverables and processes is also important.
In addition to this, you will lead a team of Product Managers and specialists, develop visions and sustainable strategies in order to build on the success in close co-operation with all stakeholders. As well as focusing on quality, risk management, cost and profitability in a sustained manner.
You possess the ability to translate complex relationships and solutions into understandable and visual representations and strategies, as well as present these both internally and externally. The team today consist of three product managers you will have the possibility to grow and develop your team to fit the development journey within Electromobility.
Through your entrepreneurial thinking and action, your experience of the market, your contact with stakeholders in the automotive industry, your deep understanding of all processes and methods in product management and technical development, you will lead your team successfully and raise Electric Propulsion System to the next level.
Important competencies for the position:
Several years of experience within product development
Former experience in a line managerial role within automotive industry (leading people or leading leader level)
Solid experience in Portfolio and Project Management
Master of Science in Engineering or Science
We are looking for a forward thinking, passionate and inspirational leader who are ready to take their career to the next level, who will engage the team to develop the electric propulsion methods of the future. If you have a strong drive, like to develop and be developed, this will be a job opportunity that fits you well. As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging work assignments in a successful way.
In addition to this you are excellent in change management and have a solid track record of going from idea to implementation. You work in a structured and pragmatic way to solve problems, without getting stuck in details. Most of all you are a team player, and your strong leadership, collaboration, communication, and people skills will be of great value for us.
What we can offer:
We offer you the possibility to be part of our transformation journey, helping the Volvo Group, as the market leader, to change the world of transportation. You will be working with the forefront of technology in the perhaps most exciting technical domain of our time. We offer you the possibility to join a young, vibrant organization, full of brilliant people. You will get the change to influence the way of working and help us grow and mature. You will experience a warm atmosphere full of expectations and be working with highly skilled team members and empowering management. We work with the future, and we are looking for big talent.
Are you curious and have some questions?
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Monica Willeborg, Talent Acquisition Manager Electromobility:monica.willeborg@consultant.volvo.com
