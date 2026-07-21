Director Product Development Program New Platforms
Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Kungälv
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke-free future as Director Product Development Program New Platforms!
At Swedish Match we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose – to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,800 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
About the Position
In this role, you will translate category and innovation strategies into product innovations and portfolio expansion opportunities, ensuring we're meeting consumer needs while staying ahead of market, regulatory, and quality requirements.
You will play a key role in shaping the future product portfolio, leading cross-functional collaboration across R&D, Marketing, Commercial, Regulatory, and Innovation teams to bring impactful innovations to market. This is a highly visible global role that combines critical thinking, portfolio management, and innovation leadership.
Your Responsibilities
Define and lead the Calendar Innovation and Product Portfolio Roadmap for New Platforms, incorporating incremental innovation projects and portfolio expansion initiatives.
Gather and translate consumer, regulatory, technical, and market insights into actionable product development and portfolio strategies.
Develop clear project scopes and product briefs in close collaboration with Category, Marketing and Commercial teams.
Drive innovation, product development, and portfolio expansion initiatives, ensuring achievement of project objectives, timelines, quality targets, and business goals.
Lead cross-functional product delivery teams and provide technical stream leadership to ensure effective risk management and successful project execution.
Support U.S.-specific product development requirements when needed, including product specifications, evidence packages, and regulatory submission inputs.
Ensure Sustainability by Design principles are followed and that sustainability considerations are embedded into innovation projects and portfolio decisions.
Please note that relocation support is offered for this role.
Who You Are:
You are a strategic and innovative leader with a passion for building future-focused product portfolios. You thrive in a complex, matrixed environment and have an ability to influence stakeholders, build positive relationships, and deliver results through teamwork. You combine strong business insight with technical expertise and can confidently navigate from long-term innovation strategy to operational execution. You are comfortable making decisions in ambiguous situations, challenging the status quo, and driving cross-functional teams toward ambitious goals.
You demonstrate:
Strategic and innovative thinking, while maintaining focus on delivery and results.
Excellent stakeholder management across all levels of the organization.
High levels of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills, building strong and lasting relationships.
A collaborative approach with the ability to build strong partnerships across functions and geographies.
Courage to challenge, prioritize, and make difficult decisions.
Ability to handle complexity, ambiguity, and opposing priorities.
Strong problem-solving and analytical capabilities.
A continuous learning mindset and adaptability in a constantly evolving environment.
Requirements
University degree in Technology, Engineering, Product Development, or a related field. Complementary MBA or Marketing education is highly preferred.
Minimum 5 years of leadership experience within a Global Innovation organization in a multinational FMCG company.
Experience developing innovation and portfolio strategies, using consumer, market, and business insights.
Proven ability of driving innovation programs, product development, and portfolio management initiatives.
Experience leading in global, cross-functional environments with multiple senior partners.
Excellent communication skills and presentation abilities.
Fluency in English.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business – our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556123-8089) Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
10007950