Director, Product Development (Hybrid in Gothenburg)
2023-11-01
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Director, Product Development at Power Factors, your primary focus will be to foster high performance development teams that deliver great products. You will be working closely with the rest of our global product and technology teams. We are an agile company where software design, coding, testing, and continuous integration form the backbone of our daily work.
The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of leading software development teams in a SaaS product setting.
You will be based in Gothenburg, leading our development teams based there. We offer a flexible hybrid work model.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Provide overall leadership for the multiple product development teams based in our Gothenburg location. Working closely with your local development managers, you will guide the activities of the development teams to ensure delivery objectives are achieved.
- Work closely with our Product Management team throughout the product development lifecycle. This will include activities from planning and shaping our product roadmaps through product delivery, all within an agile environment.
- Act as a champion for software architecture and design principles
- Hire, grow and lead high performing teams that work effectively together, and deliver high quality software solutions using modern practices and tools
- You will have managerial responsibility for the members of your teams. This includes having regular 1:1s and follow up on each individual's growth and well-being at work.
- Work in a fast-growing and diverse company with colleagues from all around the world
WHAT YOU NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
- Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field
- 10 years of experience in software development preferably with a product focus
- 5+ years of experience in managing, mentoring, and leading software development teams
- A deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, and a track record of successful delivery
- Experience designing software architectures for scalability, reliability, and performance
- Proven ability to work cross-functionally with business and development teams by driving decision-making and prioritization activities
- Excellent software project management skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- A passion for people management and professional development
LIFE @ POWER FACTORS
We are an agile software development company - big enough to make an impact, but small enough to move quickly and execute in a growing industry, taking advantage of rapidly evolving technologies. We are a collective of bold and ingenious talents driven by results. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We seek fierce and humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
WHY JOIN US
A humble cause with a clear purpose - you will help us fight climate change with </code> every day at work. We aim to be environmentally conscious in all aspects of our operations.
Work with passionate experts and top talents in your field - we are proud of our highly skilled crowd and the savviness each of us brings to the team.
Friendly and uplifting atmosphere - we believe kindness and respectfulness is core for our culture. A friendly smile or a helping hand is never far away.
- Flexible hours and workplace - it is the result that counts, not when or where. Our hybrid/remote work setup allows everyone to set themselves up for success and create a more sustainable work-life balance.
- All the benefits you expect (and more) - besides the basic benefits (adapted to local needs and norms), you will enjoy perks such as 8h of paid volunteering per year and participation in our Corporate Bonus Program (to name a few).
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Power Factors is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to engaging a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.
ABOUT POWER FACTORS
Power Factors develops software that accelerates the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.
Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutions Drive, Greenbyte, Unity and BluePoint to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose built for asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization. Leveraging the domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their renewable assets to stay competitive.
Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with nearly 200 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.
