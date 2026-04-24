Director, Product Design
Sinch Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Description
Startups and some of the largest enterprises in the world all come to the Sinch Build platform to integrate with our API products for world leading mobile messaging, voice calling, 2FA verification, and more - for marketing, notifications, verifications and customer service interactions.
As LLMs and agent-driven technologies redefine how products are built and experienced, customer expectations are changing at an unprecedented pace. To navigate this transformation and elevate the Build platform to its full potential, we are establishing a Director of Product Design role to be the leader that will define and drive the vision, strategy, and end-to-end experience of the Sinch Build Portal-the gateway to our global B2C communications platform.
This role is responsible for shaping the product design experience end-to-end, evolving the Build ecosystem into a cohesive, intuitive, and scalable platform that empowers users to explore, configure, and manage Sinch APIs. The world is becoming agentic, and we are looking for a person who is as passionate as us about how this changes everything, from user experience to tooling, while standing firm on current realities.
As the design leader for Build, you'll drive the long-term UX strategy across multiple product surfaces, mentor and grow a global design team, and partner with cross-functional leaders to elevate to evolve the Build ecosystem, ensuring every interaction feels cohesive, empowering, and distinctly Sinch.
Responsibilities
Own and articulate the long-term UX strategy for the Build Portal and its connected areas, ensuring a unified, scalable, and discoverable experience across the entire customer journey.
Establish the connective tissue between Build domains, documentation, onboarding, activation, and usage workflows to ensure experiences scale effectively for both Enterprise-managed and Self-serve customers.
Mentor, empower, and grow the Build product design team direct reports, fostering a culture of learning, curiosity, and continuous improvement.
Represent UX in strategic Build planning, advocating for quality and user value while partnering with Product and Engineering leadership to deliver cohesive, end-to-end customer experiences.
Establish UX product design excellence within the team and in collaboration with the product and engineering teams, including user research, prototyping, customer validation, data driven (qualitative and quantitive)
Lead the transition into modern LLM powered tools and ways of working in the product design process
The role is based at SINCH HQ in Stockholm, Sweden and report to the Senior Director, Product Design.
Requirements
10+ years of experience designing SaaS, CPaaS, or developer-focused products, including experience leading multi-product ecosystems.
Proven leadership experience managing designers or leading design across complex product surfaces.
A track record of translating a multi-product vision into structured, scalable UX strategies.
Expertise in Figma, design systems, and accessibility best practices, and showcase how the AI shift has been applied within these tools.
Demonstrated ability to influence senior partners, drive alignment, and build strong cross-functional relationships.
Strong communication skills and the ability to simplify complexity for technical audiences.
Big plus:
Background in UX regarding communications, messaging, CPaaS, or developer tooling.
Experience designing for both Enterprise and Self-serve user segments in a unified product.
Experience with API product lifecycles, configuration workflows, and developer documentation is desirable.
Our hiring process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9875768