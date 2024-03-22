Director Planning, Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Volvo Groups' Electromobility organization has grown immensely, and we are now adapting to take the next leap by transforming the business. We are determined that a foundational and operational model change is necessary, and we are expanding with a line of directors to help us drive and accelerate our journey.
Join our dynamic team as a Director of Planning within the Technology Strategy & Planning department and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration and understanding in the workplace, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment, we would love to hear from you!
About us:
The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers, the planet and our future generations win.
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
Together, we will continue to grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the Technology Strategy and Planning management team and report directly to VP Technology Strategy & Planning.
To make this a success:
The Director of Planning is a challenging senior position with the responsibility to keep the total planning of all activities withing the Electromobility development together. This is a new role create as a result of a major revision of our operating model.
The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
Your deep understanding of tactical and technical strategic planning, stakeholder management abilities and proficiency in processes and planning methods, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the Planning department in Electromobility to the next level.
What to bring:
• Extensive experience of planning activities for a larger operation.
• Deep understanding of how RnD work is performed, from "cradle to grave".
• Basic knowledge in the Electromobility area is preferable.
• We believe that you are a super-structured person that is constantly on top of things, and both take pride in that and truly love it.
• Former experience in a line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading people or leading leader level).
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
• Engineering education, preferably a MSc.
What we can offer:
We offer you the possibility to be part of our transformation journey, helping the Volvo Group, as the market leader, to change the world of transportation. You will be working with the forefront of technology in perhaps the most exciting technical transformation of our time. We offer you the possibility to join a vibrant organization, full of brilliant people. You will get the chance to influence the way of working and help us grow and mature. You will experience a warm atmosphere full of expectations and be working with highly skilled team members and empowering management.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Information:
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7387-42354445". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Johanna Judkins 031660000 Jobbnummer
8562372