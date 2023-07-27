Director of Research
PaperTale is looking for a Director of Research with insight and understanding of the textile industry to lead and elevate our research endeavors. As the Director of Research, you will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic research initiatives, fostering innovation, and guiding our teams towards breakthrough discoveries and advancements.
After completing some successfully limited-scale pilot projects, we are now working on scaling our technology and are currently engaged in several larger pilot projects. As the Director of Research, you will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic research initiatives, fostering innovation, and guiding our teams towards breakthrough discoveries and advancements.
Who we are looking for
To successfully lead and manage our research department we believe that you fulfill the following requirements:
Ph.D. in a relevant field (textile, fashion or material engineering) with a distinguished research background.
Experience from working in academic context.
Proven experience in leading and managing research teams.
Deep expertise in research methodologies, and data analysis.
Exceptional leadership abilities with a passion for mentoring and developing talent.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Your responsibilities
Develop and implement a research strategy aligned with the company's overall vision and goals.
Drive research initiatives aimed at developing our products, technologies, and solutions.
Lead and mentor the research department team.
Cultivate strategic partnerships with industry experts, research institutions, and academic organizations.
Developing and managing the research department's budget, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and justifying the allocation of funds for research projects.
Quality assurance of research methodologies, data analysis, and interpretation. Uphold the highest standards of research ethics and compliance with relevant regulations.
About PaperTale
PaperTale first emerged as a logical, but apparently wild thought...what if production could bring a genuinely positive impact environmentally and socially through the concept of traceability?
Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, PaperTale AB (publ) offers a blockchain based technology solution; while this platform is currently just being offered to fashion brands, it will be available to other consumer goods industries as well. The aim of the technology is to bring radical transparency to the consumer and develop incentive based innovative solutions for brands and manufacturers.
We want to hear from you right away, send your CV together with a short presentation to info@papertale.org
